Luke List of the United States hits his tee shot on the 9th hole. (Photo: Matt Roberts / Getty Images)

Jeju, South Korea — Luke List fired a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the CJ Cup on Friday.

List, who is looking to win on the U.S. PGA Tour for the first time, carded five birdies, including one on the par-5 9th, his final hole, to move to 9 under.

“Some positive vibes there,” List said. “Anytime you get a bogey-free you are really happy about it. The wind was tricky but I was able to save par a lot and play solid in the back nine.”

Three-time tour winner Lucas Glover compensated for a pair of bogeys with seven birdies in a 67 and was tied for second with Scott Brown, who had a 70.

A day after firing a 63 for the first-round lead, Justin Thomas made a 74 to slip into a share of fourth with Australian golfer Cameron Smith (68) at 7 under.

Thomas took a three-shot lead into the second round, but an opening 3-over-par 39 on the front brought him back to the pack.

The second-round 74 is Thomas’ worst score since an 80 in the second round of the British Open.

Jason Day also struggled en route to a 74 to fall back to 24th at 2 under.

Whee Kim (70) was the highest placed of the 16 South Korean players in the field at 6 under overall, tied for sixth with Patrick Reed (72), Chez Reavie (72) and another Australian, Marc Leishman (72).

Seung Yul Noh carded five birdies and closed with an eagle in a bogey-free 65 for the best score of the day, lifting him to even par overall.

Conditions so far have been windy and List said he expects that to be a factor on the weekend.

“If the wind does not blow out here, there will be a lot of birdies,” List said. “If the wind does blow, you can kind of be a little bit more strategic and try to make some pars out there.”

Champions

Bernhard Langer birdied the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia, the first event in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

Seeking an unprecedented fifth Schwab Cup and fourth in a row, the 60-year-old Langer leads the season standings and has a tour-high five victories this season.

Rocco Mediate, David Toms and Joe Durant matched Langer atop the leaderboard at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Jay Don Blake, Olin Browne and Glen Day were a stroke back.

Defending champion Scott McCarron, playing alongside Langer, bogeyed the 18th for a 72. McCarron has four victories this year and is second in the season standings.

LPGA

Jenny Shin shot a 5-under-par 67 for a share of the lead with Eun-Hee Ji after the second round of the Taiwan Championship at Taipei.

Shin offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at Miramar Resort and Country Club.

First-round leader Ji made a pair of bogeys and two birdies early, but birdied the par-5 18th for a 71.

The leaders are at 7-under 137, one ahead of Brittany Altomare, who carded a 68.

Su Oh of Australia was in sole possession of fourth place after she eagled the 18th to complete the day’s lowest score of 66 that also included two bogeys and six birdies.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu fired a 68 to move into contention at 3-under 141.

Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. LPGA Tour rookie of the year, continued to struggle and shot a 73.

Europe

With the help of an albatross from 227 yards out, Joost Luiten shot a 1-under 70 to take a one-stroke lead over tournament host Sergio Garcia and two others at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Sotogrande, Spain.

The Dutchman holed out with a four iron from the fairway on the par-5 11th at Real Club Valderrama, making it after the ball hit the front of green and gently rolled into the cup for his second career albatross on the European Tour.

Luiten also had two birdies and four bogeys to get to 6-under for the tournament, ahead of Garcia, Scott Jamieson of Scotland and Robert Rock of England.

Luiten, who finished second at the Spanish Open at Valderrama last year, has only one Top-10 finish this season despite missing only four cuts in 22 events. He is seeking his sixth European Tour title.

“I’m happy with the way I played,” he said. “Hopefully we can have a good weekend and we can win here, but there’s a lot of golf to be played.”

Garcia, competing in his native Spain for the first time since winning his first major at the Masters in April, had three birdies and three bogeys for a par 71.

“I feel like I could have shot probably two or three under but it was tough out there this afternoon,” the 37-year-old Spaniard said. “It was a little bit breezy; the fairways were starting to firm up a little bit. Some of the pins were difficult to get to and unfortunately, because of all the rain, the greens in the afternoon were a tiny bit bumpy.”

Garcia, who had a share of the lead after the first round, has been dealing with an inflammation on his wrist.