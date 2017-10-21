Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the CJ Cup on Saturday. (Photo: Matt Roberts / Getty Images)

Jeju, South Korea — Justin Thomas fired a 2-under 70 in windy conditions to share the lead with fellow American Scott Brown after the third round of the CJ Cup on Saturday.

Thomas offset a lone double bogey and a bogey with five birdies to reach the clubhouse at 9-under 207.

“I know for a fact I played better today than I did on Thursday when I shot a 9 under,” Thomas said. “It’s just so hard out there. I’ve never played in a place where the wind swirls as much as it does here.”

Brown had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 but recovered with two birdies on the back nine for a 71.

“It was playing tough today,” Brown said. “Just kind of grounded it out, not a lot of birdies to be made. I just made some clutch up-and-downs to kind of keep the round going.”

Anirban Lahiri of India moved into a share of third place with Australian Marc Leishman (71) after a 69 that included four birdies and a bogey.

Whee Kim (70) was the highest placed of the 16 South Korean players in the field, tied for fifth after a 72.

Overnight leader Luke List struggled with the conditions and fell into a tie for eighth place after a 76. List had three bogeys on the front nine and a pair of double bogeys on the back nine.

Jason Day also struggled with the wind, carding a 71 to be tied for 16th on 3-under 213.

More wind is forecast for the final round on Sunday.

“It’s going to be tough but everyone has to deal with it,” Thomas said. “So we’re just going to have to get a great game plan and stick with it and just try to make as many pars as possible.”

CHAMPIONS

Bernhard Langer matched the course record with a 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first event in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, in Richmond, Virginia.

Seeking an unprecedented fifth Schwab Cup and fourth in a row, the 60-year-old Langer leads the season standings and has a tour-high five victories this season.

“I’m playing nicely,” Langer said. “It’s a lot of fun. Hitting a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, giving myself opportunities and today was pretty special.”

Langer had nine birdies in his second straight bogey-free round to reach 14-under 130 on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Fellow Hall of Famer Vijay Singh was second after a 63 of his own.

LPGA

Eun-Hee Ji carded a 3-under 69 to open up a six-stroke lead after the third round of the Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Ji, who shared the overnight lead with Jenny Shin, recovered from a bogey on the par-4 5th with four birdies for a total of 10-under 206. The South Korean veteran is looking for her first win since the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open.

Lydia Ko carded seven birdies against a bogey and a double bogey on the 17th for the day’s lowest round of 68 and is tied for second with Shin at 4-under 212.