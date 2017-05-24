Sterling Heights Stevenson put an end to their two-game losing skid by defeating Romeo, 6-5, in baseball on Wednesday afternoon.

Romeo (13-19) was threatening to take the lead with the score tied at five in the fifth inning when junior third baseman Dawson Schrum made the play of game by starting a double play to get Stevenson (23-9) out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, senior shortstop Mario Camilletti hit a double. Sophomore designated hitter Austin Owens, who was just called up from junior varsity this week, then moved Camilletti over to third with a bunt single. During the next at-bat, Camilletti scored the winning run on a passed ball.

“We had some guys in the game today that weren’t everyday contributors, and they really picked up the slack,” Stevenson coach Joe Emanuele said.

Junior pitcher Johnny Tikkanen threw a scoreless sixth and seventh inning to get the save.

Zach Roth got his eighth win of the year, scattering 10 hits with no walks, striking out one and allowing four earned runs over five innings.

Camilletti and Owens combined for three more hits. Senior second baseman Steve Tamburro had two hits and a two-run home run, and junior center fielder Garrett Navarra had two hits and two RBIs for Stevenson.

Coming off losses to Warren DeLaSalle and Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Emanuele was happy they could get Wednesday’s game in before the rain.

“We didn’t play so well the two previous games, so we wanted to come out and play an energized, solid game, and we did that today,” Emanuele said. “Our intensity level dropped this week when we didn’t have league games, but today we focused and played much better.”

More baseball

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 9, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 1: For the fifth time in six years, Bishop Foley took home the Catholic League C-D championship. Justin Campbell had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning for Bishop Foley, but Gabriel Richard broke it up and added a run in the seventh inning. He finished the game with 12 strikeouts and only two hits surrendered.

Farmington 4, Birmingham Groves 2: Scott Newhard pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing two unearned runs on nine hits and batting 2-for-3 with the winning RBI, and Zach Dickson was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Farmington (20-12, 8-6 OAA White). John Kowalchuk and Nate Higley had two hits for Groves.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer. Connor Muldowney contributed.