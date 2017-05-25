Defensive back Kalon Gervin, right, was one of two Cass Tech players nominated to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

Eight of Michigan's top 2018 high school football prospects were nominated to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Thursday.

Detroit Cass Tech defensive backs Kalon Gervin and DeAndre Square, Traverse City West offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, Dearborn Divine Child defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Oak Park offensive lineman Marquan McCall, Farmington Hills Harrison linebacker Ovie Oghoufo, Muskegon offensive lineman Antwan Reed and Detroit East English Village offensive lineman Tyrone Sampson Jr. were all nominated to play in the premier high school event held annually in San Antonio.

The athletes are nominated by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee, which consists of All American Games, its national network of coaches and scouts, and 247Sports.

Of the 400 total nominees, only 100 will be officially selected to play in the nationally televised bowl game in January.