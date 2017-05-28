The Birmingham Groves baseball team bested Yale and host Bay City John Glenn to win the Jim Doyle Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

Matt Bachand threw a complete-game shutout and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead Groves to a 6-0 win over Yale in the first game. Bachand finished with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed, while Max Novick went 2-for-3 with a double and Zavier Warren had a double and a sacrifice fly.

In Game 2, George Cutler went 2-for-2 with a double and Brock Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double in a 6-2 win over John Glenn. Michael Pastoria went 1-for-1 with two sacrifice bunts and Ryan Laub gave up four hits, three walks and one run with five strikeouts in five innings to earn the win for Groves (32-6).

Tom Cole Greater Flint Baseball Tournament

Howell 4, Macomb Dakota 2: Blake Arnold went the distance, scattering hits for Howell.

Howell 6, Bay City Western 6: Sam Weatherly had three hits and Ryan Brennan gave up one run in four innings for Howell in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness.

Howell 6, Linden 0: Ty Weatherly threw his first career no-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks, and Kaedan Palmer had two doubles and two RBIs for Howell (25-9-1).

Saginaw Heritage 6, Howell 0: Spencer Schwellenbach tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Heritage.

More baseball

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 5-0, Warren De La Salle 1-5: In Game 1, Anthony George threw a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts, Connor McCarron went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Teddy Wujek went 2-for-3 with a two-run double for Liggett (28-3). In Game 2, Bryce Bush had two home runs and four RBIs, setting a De La Salle record for homers in a season with 15.