Detroit Osborn used a four-run second inning and a five-run fourth to take down Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, 11-2 on Tuesday in a Division 2 baseball pre-district game at Kyte Monroe Park in St. Clair Shores.

Osborn advances to play Detroit Denby on Friday at Kyte Monroe. The winner of that game will take on either St. Clair Shores South Lake or Harper Woods for the district championship.

“We consistently hit the ball,” Osborn coach Keith Powe said.

Senior pitcher Juan Thomas went five innings for Osborn, allowing two runs — one earned — while striking out seven and walking four. He helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

“He’s a vocal leader and he leads by example,” Powe said of his four-time All-City athlete and 4.0 student who plans to attend Wilberforce College in Ohio on an academic scholarship. “He’s a scholar and a great athlete, as well. Without him, we’d have never made it this far.”

Senior right fielder Brian Graham was 2-for-3 with four steals.

“His learning curve has been phenomenal,” Powe said of Graham, who is playing competitive baseball for his first year. “(He has a) great work ethic. He’s dedicated. Every day he stays after practice.”

Junior shortstop Tieonta Waters was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three steals.

“Waters is one of the bets players on the team and one of the best players in the PSL,” Powe said. “He’s a great teammmate as well.”

More baseball

Division 1

Grosse Pointe South 17, Hamtramck 0 (3 inn.): Michael Lanzon was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Joe Naporano, Jacob Hinkle, Steve Cavera and Jacob Bolton each drove in two runs in David Toth’s three-inning perfect game, with seven strikeouts, for South (18-19-1).

Regular season

Sterling Heights Stevenson 6, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 4: Zack Roth went six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one, while Johnny Tikkanen allowed a run on one hit and struck out one to earn the save for Stevenson (27-9). Mario Camilletti was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Luke McGuire was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Stevenson. Tim Daar had a two-run home run for Liggett (28-4).

Girls soccer playoffs

Division 1

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Macomb Dakota 0: Rachel Russo and Mackenzie Rahn scored for Anchor Bay (15-1-4). Ally Gaunt made five saves in her school-record 13th-career shutout.

More baseball pre-district scores

Division 1

Allen Park 8, Taylor Truman 0

Ann Arbor Huron 5, Ypsilanti Lincoln 1

Ann Arbor Pioneer 11, Belleville 6

Ann Arbor Skyline 1, Brighton 0

Bloomfield Hills 5, Birmingham Groves 2

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 8, Utica 2

Detroit Catholic Central 3, Walled Lake Western 1

Livonia Franklin 9, Garden City 6

Milford 8, Holly 2

Rochester 4, Romeo 1

Southfield A&T 19, Oak Park 0

Temperance Bedford 5, Monroe 0

Walled Lake Central 9, West Bloomfield 8 (9 inn.)

Warren De La Salle 5, Warren Woods Tower 3

Woodhaven 3, Gibraltar Carlson 2 (8 inn.)

Division 2

Armada 10, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 9 (10 inn.)

Redford Union 12, Detroit University Prep 0 (5 inn.)

South Lyon East 7, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 6

Division 3

Allen Park Cabrini 10, Taylor Prep 0 (6 inn.)

Division 4

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 15, Novi Franklin Road Christian 2

Lutheran Westland 15, Taylor Trillium 0 (3 inn.)

Royal Oak Shrine 15, Detroit Davis Aerospace 0 (3 inn.)

Waterford Lakes 4, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 1

