Britten Bowen, who won the 100-meter hurdles at the state finals last year, practices her craft at Ann Arbor Pioneer on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Oak Park’s girls track team is in the midst of a dynasty, earning three straight Division 1 state titles — and it has the talent to keep the streak alive.

However, Ann Arbor Pioneer also is loaded with talent and a definite threat to put Oak Park’s impressive run to an end.

Pioneer returns 100 meter hurdles champion Britten Bowen (14.08 seconds) back from a state runner-up team.

“We came really close to them last year (811/2-64) and I think it will be neck and neck again this year,” Bowen, a junior, said of Saturday’s Division 1 state track-and-field finals at East Kentwood. “It’s going to be great competition. We have a big group of girls going to the state meet this year, everybody’s qualified in their main events so we’re going to be successful.”

Bowen has multiple offers, including Michigan, UNLV, USC, Texas and Texas A&M, but if Oregon came calling, she’d more than likely jump at that.

So, where has Bowen improved from a year ago?

“I’ve improved tremendously since last year,” she said after competing Tuesday in the Meet of Champions in Dexter. “I went to nationals after state last year and ran a 13.81 and I haven’t broken 13.80 since this year, but even with horrible weather I’ve ran 13.90, so I’m extremely excited for state. I’m praying that it’s good weather because I know I can run a good time. My goal is 13.50 because I’ve been working really hard and mentally I know what I can do and with my training I know what I’m capable of. I just want to go out there and give it my all.”

While Bowen is the favorite in the 100 hurdles, she will be the underdog to Anavia Battle of Wayne Memorial in the 100-meter dash, with Tamea McKelvy of Oak Park also a threat.

“It’s going to be a lot of tough competition at state this year and I can’t wait,” Bowen said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am. This is the moment I look forward to all year long. The season has flew by. I could walk to the track right now, get in the box and say, ‘Come on guys, let’s run right now.’ I’m ready to go. The atmosphere at state in track and field is always so pumped up, so you’re always ready to go. There’s great athletes everywhere you look and somebody brings something different every single time so you never know what can happen.”

Bowen’s best time this year in the 100 meters is 11.53, which would be the top time at the state meet this century, topping Shayla Mahan of Detroit Mumford from 2006 (11:54).

Bowen’s busy schedule doesn’t end Saturday. She has plans to compete in nationals on June 16-18 in Greensboro, N.C., then try to participate in the World Juniors in Sacramento at the end of the month.

“The World Juniors is like the Olympics for high-school athletes and it would be amazing,” Bowen said.

“Even if I didn’t make the team, just the experience.”

Forsyth’s specialty is the 1,600. She also is strong in the 800 and 3,200.

“I like the mile the best because it’s kind of the best combination of my strengths,” said Forsyth, a junior who has committed to Michigan, where her parents, Ian and Jessica (Kluge) Forsyth, ran. “I’d say I’m pretty good at the 800 and pretty good at the two mile, but the mile is a good mix of speed and kind of pacing yourself.”

Forsyth has displayed big improvement from a year ago, when she placed 12th in the 1,600 (5:11.75) at states and seventh in the 3,200 (10:51.84).

“My best time in the mile is 4:47 and I did it at the regional this year,” Forsyth said. “My goal originally this season was to break 4:50 so now I’d like to break 4:45 at state.”

Pioneer senior Alice Hill will run at Michigan. She finished second in the 800 (2:10.61) at state last year to Dorriann Coleman (2:10.20) of Oak Park. Pioneer senior Jacalyn Overdier (distance) also will run at UM.

McKelvy, who will run at Texas next year, again will be a frontrunner in the 100 and 200 meters for Oak Park with her senior teammate, Carlita Taylor, a threat in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Megan Worrel of Troy showed she will be a factor in the 800 meters at state after winning the event in the Meet of Champions with a school-record time of 2:11. She finished sixth at state her sophomore year last season, at 2:14.40.

“I’m super excited and it’s definitely a confidence booster and I’m just excited to see how well I can do at the state meet now,” Worrel said.

BOYS AND GIRLS FINALS

Saturday

Tickets/parking: $8/$3

Start: National anthem at 9:55 a.m. with 3200 Meter Relay underway at 10 a.m.

■Division 1: at East Kentwood High School

■Division 2: at Zeeland High School

■Division 3: at Comstock Park High School

■Division 4: at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki