Hartland baseball finished the regular season with a win on Wednesday night, defeating Swartz Creek 9-3 and tying its team record for regular season wins with 31.

Hunter Delanoy and Drew Thompson started things off with an RBI each in the first inning.

Hartland (31-7) appeared to take control of the game when a Delanoy run put the team up 3-0 in the third inning, but the Swartz Creek offense came alive with two runs in the sixth inning to get within a run, 4-3.

A Jack Slavin RBI single started a five-run seventh inning for Hartland, putting the game out of reach for Swartz Creek.

Baseball

Berkley 4, Oxford 1

Birmingham Seaholm 15, Detroit Renaissance 0 (3 inn.)

Farmington 11, Livonia Churchill 10

Hartland 8-9, Swartz Creek 1-3

Girls soccer districts

Division 1

District 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 4, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 1

Division 4

District 57

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 12, Madison Heights Madison 0

District 58

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 8, New Haven Merritt 0

District 59

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 8, Charyl Stockwell 0

Softball

Birmingham Seaholm 5, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 2

Richmond 2, Allen Park Cabrini 1

Royal Oak 10, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 0 (6 inn.)

Boys lacrosse

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 13, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 7

Clarkston 12, Lake Orion 9

Detroit Catholic Central 13, Northville 10

Hartland 11, Midland 10

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.