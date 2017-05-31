Hartland baseball finished the regular season with a win on Wednesday night, defeating Swartz Creek 9-3 and tying its team record for regular season wins with 31.
Hunter Delanoy and Drew Thompson started things off with an RBI each in the first inning.
Hartland (31-7) appeared to take control of the game when a Delanoy run put the team up 3-0 in the third inning, but the Swartz Creek offense came alive with two runs in the sixth inning to get within a run, 4-3.
A Jack Slavin RBI single started a five-run seventh inning for Hartland, putting the game out of reach for Swartz Creek.
Baseball
Berkley 4, Oxford 1
Birmingham Seaholm 15, Detroit Renaissance 0 (3 inn.)
Farmington 11, Livonia Churchill 10
Hartland 8-9, Swartz Creek 1-3
Girls soccer districts
Division 1
District 12
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 4, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 1
Division 4
District 57
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 12, Madison Heights Madison 0
District 58
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 8, New Haven Merritt 0
District 59
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 8, Charyl Stockwell 0
Softball
Birmingham Seaholm 5, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 2
Richmond 2, Allen Park Cabrini 1
Royal Oak 10, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 0 (6 inn.)
Boys lacrosse
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 13, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 7
Clarkston 12, Lake Orion 9
Detroit Catholic Central 13, Northville 10
Hartland 11, Midland 10
Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs