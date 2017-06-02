New Baltimore Anchor Bay defeated Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 2-1 in a shootout, in a Class A girls soccer district semifinal Thursday at Anchor Bay.
Ally Gaunt made a key save in the shootout to assure Anchor Bay (16-1-4) the victory.
Kayla Polisano scored the goal in regulation for Anchor Bay. L’Anse Creuse North’s goal was an own goal.
Anchor Bay’s next game will be at 6:30 Saturday when it hosts Clinton Township Chippewa Valley in the district final.
Thursday’s scores
Girls soccer
Allen Park 7, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 0
Allen Park Cabrini 10, Taylor Preparatory 0
Ann Arbor Greenhills 8, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 0
Belleville 6, Temperance Bedford 1
Bloomfield Hills 5, Berkley 0
Bloomfield Hills Marian 2, Farmington 0
Dearborn Divine Child 2, Garden City 1
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6, Lincoln Park 0
Detroit Country Day 8, Redford Union 0
Livonia Stevenson 2, Northville 1 (SO)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 1 (SO)
Ortonville-Brandon 2, Auburn Hills Avondale 1
Plymouth 1, Canton 0
Plymouth Christian 3, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 1
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 1, Rochester Adams 0
Romulus Summit Academy 8, Canton Preparatory 4
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 8, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 0
Salem 8, Livonia Franklin 1
Saline 1, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0
Troy 1, Royal Oak 0
Troy Athens 6, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0
Utica Eisenhower 3, Rochester 0
Walled Lake Northern 5, Waterford Mott 2
Warren Regina 5, Madison Heights Lamphere 0
Warren Woods Tower 1, Ferndale 0
West Bloomfield 3, Walled Lake Central 2 (OT)
Woodhaven 8, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Softball
Detroit Western International 14, Dearborn 8
