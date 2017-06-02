New Baltimore Anchor Bay defeated Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 2-1 in a shootout, in a Class A girls soccer district semifinal Thursday at Anchor Bay.

Ally Gaunt made a key save in the shootout to assure Anchor Bay (16-1-4) the victory.

Kayla Polisano scored the goal in regulation for Anchor Bay. L’Anse Creuse North’s goal was an own goal.

Anchor Bay’s next game will be at 6:30 Saturday when it hosts Clinton Township Chippewa Valley in the district final.

Thursday’s scores

Girls soccer

Allen Park 7, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 0

Allen Park Cabrini 10, Taylor Preparatory 0

Ann Arbor Greenhills 8, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 0

Belleville 6, Temperance Bedford 1

Bloomfield Hills 5, Berkley 0

Bloomfield Hills Marian 2, Farmington 0

Dearborn Divine Child 2, Garden City 1

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6, Lincoln Park 0

Detroit Country Day 8, Redford Union 0

Livonia Stevenson 2, Northville 1 (SO)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 2, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 1 (SO)

Ortonville-Brandon 2, Auburn Hills Avondale 1

Plymouth 1, Canton 0

Plymouth Christian 3, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 1

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 1, Rochester Adams 0

Romulus Summit Academy 8, Canton Preparatory 4

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 8, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 0

Salem 8, Livonia Franklin 1

Saline 1, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0

Troy 1, Royal Oak 0

Troy Athens 6, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Utica Eisenhower 3, Rochester 0

Walled Lake Northern 5, Waterford Mott 2

Warren Regina 5, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Warren Woods Tower 1, Ferndale 0

West Bloomfield 3, Walled Lake Central 2 (OT)

Woodhaven 8, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Softball

Detroit Western International 14, Dearborn 8