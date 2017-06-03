Warren De La Salle defeated Fraser, 8-7, and Warren Cousino, 11-1, en route to a district championship Friday.

Against Fraser, junior Chris Roel went 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and also had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh while junior Mac Graybill’s single scored two runs to tie the game. Junior Jake Badalamenti had two hits with an RBI for De La Salle.

De La Salle showed no mercy against Warren Cousino in a six-inning affair. Junior pitcher Easton Sikorski picked up the win, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four. Senior Brett Sandora went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and junior Bryce Bush had a home run.

De La Salle advance to regionals at Anchor Bay next Saturday.

Baseball district scores

Division 1

District 21

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 3, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0

District 22

Warren Cousino 11, Sterling Heights 1

Warren De La Salle 11, Warren Cousino 1 (6 inn.)

Warren De La Salle 8, Fraser 7

District 23

Port Huron 2, Anchor Bay 1

Port Huron Northern 7, Port Huron 2

Port Huron Northern 2, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Division 2

District 59

Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Denby 4

St. Clair Shores South Lake 11, Detroit Osborn 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 10, Harper Woods 0

Division 3

District 85

Detroit Central Collegiate 13, Detroit Henry Ford 10

District 86

Detroit Edison 17, Detroit Delta Prep 2

Detroit Edison 10, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 0

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 17, Detroit Pershing 5 (5 inn.)

Division 4

District 123

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 11, Southfield Christian 3

Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 6, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 1

Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 10, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 0 (6 inn.)

District 124

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Detroit Southeastern 0 (3 inn.)

Royal Oak Shrine 11, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 1 (5 inn.)

Royal Oak Shrine 16, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 1 (3 inn.)

Softball district scores

Division 1

District 22

Fraser 5, Warren Regina 4

Warren Cousino 3, Fraser 1

Warren Cousino 3, Sterling Heights 0

District 23

Anchor Bay 8, Macomb L’Anse Creuse 1

Anchor Bay 11, Port Huron 0

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16, Port Huron Northern 3

Division 2

District 59

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 22, Detroit Denby 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 3, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 1

St. Clair Shores South Lake 7, Harper Woods 0 (forfeit)

Division 3

District 85

Detroit Central Collegiate 6, Detroit Cristo Rey 5

Detroit Central Collegiate 23, Detroit Henry Ford 8

Detroit Cristo Rey 15, Detroit Community 1

District 86

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 20, Detroit Edison 0 (3 inn.)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 25, Detroit Pershing 0 (3 inn.)

Division 4

District 123

Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 10, Southfield Christian 0 (5 inn.)

Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 11, Novi Franklin Road Christian 0 (5 inn.)

District 124

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Royal Oak Shrine 0 (4 inn.)

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Melvindale ABT 0 (4 inn.)

Royal Oak Shrine 16, Detroit Southeastern 0 (3 inn.)

Girls soccer district finals

Division 1

District 5

Saline 3, Belleville 0

District 6

Brownstown Woodhaven 2, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0

District 13

Utica Eisenhower 1, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0

District 14

Walled Lake Northern 6, West Bloomfield 1

District 15

Grand Blanc 1, Swartz Creek 0

District 22

Trenton 6, Gibraltar Carlson 0

District 24

Birmingham Marian 7, Detroit Country Day 6

Division 3

District 41

Grosse Ile 12, Romulus Summit Academy 0

District 43

Macomb Lutheran North 2, Richmond 0

Division 4

District 55

Manchester 2, Ann Arbor Greenhills 1

District 56

Plymouth Christian 2, Allen Park Cabrini 0

District 59

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3, Burton St. Thomas More Academy 0