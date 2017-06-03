Warren De La Salle defeated Fraser, 8-7, and Warren Cousino, 11-1, en route to a district championship Friday.
Against Fraser, junior Chris Roel went 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and also had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh while junior Mac Graybill’s single scored two runs to tie the game. Junior Jake Badalamenti had two hits with an RBI for De La Salle.
De La Salle showed no mercy against Warren Cousino in a six-inning affair. Junior pitcher Easton Sikorski picked up the win, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four. Senior Brett Sandora went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and junior Bryce Bush had a home run.
De La Salle advance to regionals at Anchor Bay next Saturday.
Baseball district scores
Division 1
District 21
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 3, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0
District 22
Warren Cousino 11, Sterling Heights 1
Warren De La Salle 11, Warren Cousino 1 (6 inn.)
Warren De La Salle 8, Fraser 7
District 23
Port Huron 2, Anchor Bay 1
Port Huron Northern 7, Port Huron 2
Port Huron Northern 2, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0
Division 2
District 59
Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Denby 4
St. Clair Shores South Lake 11, Detroit Osborn 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake 10, Harper Woods 0
Division 3
District 85
Detroit Central Collegiate 13, Detroit Henry Ford 10
District 86
Detroit Edison 17, Detroit Delta Prep 2
Detroit Edison 10, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 0
Detroit University Prep Science & Math 17, Detroit Pershing 5 (5 inn.)
Division 4
District 123
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 11, Southfield Christian 3
Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 6, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 1
Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 10, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 0 (6 inn.)
District 124
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Detroit Southeastern 0 (3 inn.)
Royal Oak Shrine 11, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 1 (5 inn.)
Royal Oak Shrine 16, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 1 (3 inn.)
Softball district scores
Division 1
District 22
Fraser 5, Warren Regina 4
Warren Cousino 3, Fraser 1
Warren Cousino 3, Sterling Heights 0
District 23
Anchor Bay 8, Macomb L’Anse Creuse 1
Anchor Bay 11, Port Huron 0
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16, Port Huron Northern 3
Division 2
District 59
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 22, Detroit Denby 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake 3, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 1
St. Clair Shores South Lake 7, Harper Woods 0 (forfeit)
Division 3
District 85
Detroit Central Collegiate 6, Detroit Cristo Rey 5
Detroit Central Collegiate 23, Detroit Henry Ford 8
Detroit Cristo Rey 15, Detroit Community 1
District 86
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 20, Detroit Edison 0 (3 inn.)
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 25, Detroit Pershing 0 (3 inn.)
Division 4
District 123
Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 10, Southfield Christian 0 (5 inn.)
Waterford Our Lady of Lakes 11, Novi Franklin Road Christian 0 (5 inn.)
District 124
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Royal Oak Shrine 0 (4 inn.)
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 15, Melvindale ABT 0 (4 inn.)
Royal Oak Shrine 16, Detroit Southeastern 0 (3 inn.)
Girls soccer district finals
Division 1
District 5
Saline 3, Belleville 0
District 6
Brownstown Woodhaven 2, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0
District 13
Utica Eisenhower 1, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0
District 14
Walled Lake Northern 6, West Bloomfield 1
District 15
Grand Blanc 1, Swartz Creek 0
District 22
Trenton 6, Gibraltar Carlson 0
District 24
Birmingham Marian 7, Detroit Country Day 6
Division 3
District 41
Grosse Ile 12, Romulus Summit Academy 0
District 43
Macomb Lutheran North 2, Richmond 0
Division 4
District 55
Manchester 2, Ann Arbor Greenhills 1
District 56
Plymouth Christian 2, Allen Park Cabrini 0
District 59
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3, Burton St. Thomas More Academy 0
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs