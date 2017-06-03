Connor McCarron and William Morrison collected two hits each in spearheading an 11-hit attack as Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett defeated Grosse Pointe South, 7-2, to win the District 1 District 20 baseball championship.

Liggett (30-4) advances to the Grosse Pointe South regional next week.

McCarron went 2-for-3, which included blasting a two-run double while Morrison singled and doubled with two RBIs. "We really hit the ball hard today and we got some timely hits," Liggett coach Dan Cimini said.

Right-handed sophomore Alec Azar yielded two runs on five hits while striking out four for a complete game victory.

Grosse Pointe North (28-10) defeated district hosts Grosse Pointe South, 5-2, in the semifinals.