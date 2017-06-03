East Kentwood — The name of the sport is track and field.

Not just track, with all its running events. And not just field, with all the field events.

It’s a combination.

And no boys’ team had more balance — and depth — than host East Kentwood Saturday at the Division I state championships.

The Falcons made the home fans happy with a state title, totaling 78 points — the third-most ever by a state title-winning team.

“Ultimately it’s a team approach,” said coach Dave Emeott. “I’m so proud of them. We’ve had a struggle this year. We lost two dual meets, we lost in the Mansfield (Ohio) Relays, we lost in the state team meet.

“But every time we met, we told them ‘just trust us, that sitting out that one kid today and getting him some rest will be beneficial.’ ”

Rockford, who finished second Saturday, scored 62 points. No team that’s scored as many points has ever finished second in the state meet.

‘We had 28.5 points out of the field and 50 points on the track today,” Emeott said. “The field event people had a bet with the track guys that if they could beat them, we’d be known as East Kentwood field and track.

“They didn’t quite get there, but they did an awesome job.”

Emeott, and his team, enjoyed bringing back the state championship to East Kentwood.

“We have such an awesome community, it’s so cool because you know everybody,” Emeott said. “You know the officials, guys keeping the gate, everyone is excited and were cheering for us.

“Our kids work so hard. They put so much time 12 months per year. It’s fun to see them get to be happy.”

Said sophomore shot putter Logan Brown, who threw a personal best 60-feet, 1-inch to win the state championship: “It’s electrifying, it’s amazing (to win on the home track). We kind of made a pact that losing was over, we’re done with it. It’s time to get business done and win.”

Nobody accomplished business like Falcons senior sprinter Khance Meyers, who defended his 100- and 200-meter state championships.

“He’s obviously one of the best sprinters in the state of Michigan,” Emeott said. “We’ve coached a few of those, three of the top 10 since 2010, and Khance owns every record on our board now.”

Said Meyers: “I just thank God. It relieves me to know I can get out there and do my best and compete at my hardest and just get to the top.”

