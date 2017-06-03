Ann Arbor Pioneer's Britten Bowen won the 100-meter hurdles in a state record time of 13.40. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

East Kentwood — There were a lot of tears of joy Saturday coming out of the Ann Arbor Pioneer girls’ track and field team.

The Pioneers earned their first Division 1 state championship since 2008, but it was more than that.

It was the first since legendary coach Bryan Westfield, 72, died from esophageal cancer in July 2015.

Westfield guided A.A. Pioneer to 16 state championships and coached more than 200 all-state athletes.

The seniors on this team were coached by Westfield. The impact Saturday, finally winning the state title after finishing second last season to Oak Park, was heavy.

“He was just like a dad to everybody,” Pioneer coach Nancy Boudreau said. “They just loved him. It’s cool we could do this for him.

“It’s real inspirational. The girls really rallied. I can’t believe we did this.”

Pioneer had 69 points, ending Oak Park’s three-year run atop the state. Oak Park had 65 points and host East Kentwood finished with 57.

The Pioneers won it Saturday the way Westfield’s teams used to win it — with depth, and the total team concept, chipping away with points in nearly every event.

“There were only two running events that we did not score in, which is pretty cool,” Boudreau said. “We had a couple girls who were nicked up and we had to take make last minute substitutions but we still pulled it out, which really is unbelievable.

“It really is a team effort. We’re graduating a couple really top people, but we have a whole group coming through again and that’s pretty cool.”

One of the Pioneer stars, got the track events started in star fashion.

Hurdler Britten Bowen won the 100-meter hurdles in a state record time of 13.40 — a time that ranks among the best in the nation this year.

Bowen bested the previous state-record time of 13.66 by her Pioneer assistant coach Candice Davis.

“I trained really hard for this, and I wanted to leave it all on the track,” said an emotional Bowen. “Candace Davis held the state record since 2003 and I’ve been training to beat her record.

“I’ve been talking about it all year. I’ve been just training so hard. I feel extremely blessed to be here today.”





