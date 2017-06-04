Will Morrison (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Liggett coach Dan Cimini made the decision to move up to Division 1 after winning the Division 3 state championship in baseball last year and hasn’t looked back.

Cimini was looking forward to playing in the district at Grosse Pointe South, especially since he graduated from the school 30 years ago.

Cimini left South Saturday lifting the district championship trophy after Liggett, 30-4 and ranked No. 2, defeated Grosse Pointe North 7-2 in the title game. North earlier in the day defeated South in a semifinal.

“It was a great day, super satisfying,” Cimini said. “Obviously, moving up to Division 1 was the jump that everybody was looking at, like maybe it was something we couldn’t do. I knew we could do it and I was excited about the jump up. For the kids to play the way they did against really good competition, I can’t ask for more than that.

“It was one of the best games we played, great defense, great pitching. It was kind of how we played last year in the playoffs when we won the state title – just the way we played as a team.”

Sophomore right-hander Alec Azar earned the win in the title game to improve to 7-2 with a 1.90 ERA. Junior Will Morrison had a double, a single, two RBI and scored a pair of runs. Connor McCarron had two hits, including a two-run double, and Noah Miller had a two-run single.

Liggett will now play U-D Jesuit in a regional semifinal Saturday at noon.

Howell wins sixth straight district title

Left-hander Sam Weatherly had to be at his best for Howell to have a chance at winning its sixth straight Division 1 district baseball championship.

The Clemson-bound Weatherly worked 6.2 innings of scoreless ball and had to be removed due to the pitch count in a 1-0 title game win over Ann Arbor Skyline. He gave up just a leadoff single while striking out nine and walking three.

Skyline junior Eamon Horwedel limited Howell to just a run – on Nick Rauch’s squeeze bunt to score Johnny Shields.

Horwedel was impressive, as well, limiting Howell to two hits while striking out five in six innings of work. He defeated No. 10 Brighton last week, striking out 12.

Howell will play Holt at noon Saturday in a regional semifinal at Grand Ledge.