Anna Dixon (Photo: Detroit News)

Anna Dixon has shown her ability to be a total team player during her softball career at Farmington Hills Mercy.

Dixon, a junior, was an outfielder her freshman year, then moved behind the plate her sophomore season to help Mercy earn the Division 1 state championship.

This year, Mercy head coach Alec Lesko asked Dixon to move to third base to allow a freshmen battery to work together. Dixon did an outstanding job both defensively at the hot corner and at the plate.

“Anna does whatever is asked of her and does a great job wherever she’s played,” said Lesko. “We wanted the freshmen to work together as a battery and they gained a great deal of experience, but we moved Anna back behind the plate 10 games ago and she’s been a calming influence.

“Anna’s really matured and she knows what we want to do (with pitching). She’s really grown. She’s a strong catcher, able to calm the pitchers down.”

Freshman Olivia Iafrate has emerged as the ace of the staff, throwing a 27-0, three-inning perfect game against Farmington Hills Harrison in a pre-district Tuesday, then allowing single runs Saturday in a 6-1 semifinal win over Farmington and 12-1 title-game win over North Farmington in five innings.

Dixon is hitting .556 with one homer and a team-leading 66 RBI, hitting .545 with nine RBI during the three district games when Mercy outscored its opponents by a 45-2 margin.

Mercy is hitting .436 as a team with five players over .500, including Shannon Gibbons (.559, 57 RBI), Sophie Van Acker (.542, 69 runs), Mary Reeber (.508) and Nicole Belans (.508, 63 RBI).

“I’ll play whatever position Coach Lesko wants me to play, willing to help my team anyway I can,” Dixon said. “I like playing third base, but I’ve also caught at times this season so it wasn’t a big change when he asked me to go back and catch.

“I really like catching. I never played it before until last year. I really like that I’m able to be a leader for the team and kind of help people out. I’m really happy that I can communicate better with my team through that position.

“Coach wanted me to be a better leader and the way I could do that was through catching, going out and talking to Olivia (Iafrate) or Sam (Shea) when they’re a little worked up and just trying to have them calm down and relax.”

Dixon has worked well with Iafrate, who is 20-6 with a 3.70 ERA. Dixon replaced freshman Dunya Kizy behind the plate, but said, “Dunya was doing really well and we’re just trying to help her out, and I’m pretty close to her so I feel like I’m able to help her out a lot.”

Dixon moved from the leadoff spot a year ago to the No. 3 spot in the order.

Mercy (29-10) will have a tough challenge on its hands Saturday, facing Lakeland in a 10 a.m. regional semifinal at Novi.

“It was really cool to win it (state championship) last year and we loved being able to say we did it and we’re just hoping to do our best this year,” Dixon said.

Dakota stays alive

Division 1 state runnerup and top-ranked Macomb Dakota is still alive – barely.

Dakota was down to its final strike in the district title game against MAC Red rival Utica Ford, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, then holding on to defeat Ford 5-4.

Ford, ranked No. 2 with a pair of regular-season losses to Dakota, scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 cushion, thanks to a two-run triple by Maddy Goss, who scored on a double by Victoria Giardina, who homered earlier in the game against Kendahl Dunford.

Dakota answered with a run in the top of seventh to pull within 4-3, then had the bases loaded before a force out at the plate resulted in the second out, setting up a chance for Arieanna Grammatico to become a hero.

Grammatico, a junior third baseman, responded by putting a two-out, two-strike pitch in play with a grounder that found its way through the infield to score two runs for the lead.

Olivia Patton had three hits and two RBI for Dakota, which defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson 2-1 in the district semifinal. Dakota will play Warren Cousino in a 10 a.m. regional semifinal at New Baltimore Anchor Bay.

Richmond advances

Defending Division 2 state champion Richmond edged Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2-1 in a district semifinal before slugging out a 10-3 title game win over Auburn Hills Avondale.

Sophomore pitcher Erin Shuboy had 11 strikeouts against Notre Dame Prep, then hit a pair of homers against Avondale.