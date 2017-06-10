Rochester High erupted for eight runs in the seventh, breaking a 2-2 deadlock, en route to a 10-2 victory over Birmingham Brother Rice in a Division 1 baseball regional final Saturday at Clarkston High.

Tyler Frankhouse, Noah Stout and Drew Loftus powered Rochester's offense attack with two hits each. Loftus had three RBIs for Rochester (30-11), which advances to play Northville in the state quarterfinals 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wayne State. Al Nagy picked up the win, yielding two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rochester jumped out to a two-run lead before Brother Rice (28-9) tied it in the sixth.

"Everyone is swinging the bat really well," Rochester coach Eric Magiera said. "Right now, our guys are playing extremely well and they refuse to lose."

In the semifinal, Stout drove in three runs on two hits as Rochester downed Royal Oak 8-1. Thomas Loftus and Frankhouse also each had two hits while Luke Kastran pitched a complete game to earn the win.