14 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Northville baseball players, like so many teams, discussed their aspirations before the season.

MHSAA baseball and softball quarterfinals
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett's Noah Miller
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett's Noah Miller is safe at home after the ball is dropped by Sterling Heights Stevenson's Todd Paperd in the fourth inning of the MHSAA baseball quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Wayne State University in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sterling Heights Stevenson pitcher Zach Roth throws
Buy Photo
Sterling Heights Stevenson pitcher Zach Roth throws in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sterling Heights Stevenson catcher Todd Paperd signals
Buy Photo
Sterling Heights Stevenson catcher Todd Paperd signals that he has the ball but Liggett's Noah Miller is ruled safe at home plate in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Liggett pitcher Alec Azar delivers in the first inning.
Buy Photo
Liggett pitcher Alec Azar delivers in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Ryan Lux is safe at second
Buy Photo
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Ryan Lux is safe at second as Liggett's Connor McCarron is pulled off the base during the throw in the second inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Mario Camilletti dives
Buy Photo
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Mario Camilletti dives back to first base while avoiding a pick off by Liggett's Jackson Walkowiak in the third inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern
Buy Photo
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern during the MHSAA softball quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Wayne State University in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Walled Lake Northern pitcher Cassie Frankowiak pitches
Buy Photo
Walled Lake Northern pitcher Cassie Frankowiak pitches the ball in the third inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Walled Lake Northern's Kelsey Stachowski is safe at
Buy Photo
Walled Lake Northern's Kelsey Stachowski is safe at second on a late tag by Clarkston's Paige Blevins in the fourth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston's Sarah Gladding is safe at third on a late
Buy Photo
Clarkston's Sarah Gladding is safe at third on a late tag by Walled Lake Northern's Jenna Kroll in the fifth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston's Paige Blevins is tagged by Walled Lake
Buy Photo
Clarkston's Paige Blevins is tagged by Walled Lake Northern's McKenzie Knight while running to first base in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston's Abbey Tolmie is forced out at home by Walled
Buy Photo
Clarkston's Abbey Tolmie is forced out at home by Walled Lake Northern catcher Samantha Harris in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston's Hannah Chadwell is hit in the head while
Buy Photo
Clarkston's Hannah Chadwell is hit in the head while trying to bunt the ball in the sixth inning. The play was ruled a strike.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston pitcher Olivia Warrington pitches the ball
Buy Photo
Clarkston pitcher Olivia Warrington pitches the ball in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern.
Buy Photo
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Northville baseball coach John Kostrzewa talked after his team's 9-5 win over Rochester in the Division 1 quarterfinals Tuesday at Wayne State. Tony Paul

    "One of the things we wanted to do," said senior Kevin Morrissey, "is make history, and we've done that.
    "The first team in forever. Well, basically forever."

    With that, he chuckled. But it's true.

    For Morrissey, yeah, it's been forever since Northville won in the state quarterfinals. On Tuesday at Wayne State, that all changed, as it rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Rochester, 9-5, and advance to the Division 1 semifinals at Michigan State against Grand Haven. That's at 9 a.m. Thursday.
    Northville's magical season continues, with its deepest run in the postseason since the 1972 team.

    Coach John Kostrzewa was born that same year.

    "And I'm a teacher," he said. "I have to see that banner every day."

    Kostrzewa has the No. 7 tattooed on his wrist, because it's his mom's lucky number. It also happens to be the same number of wins, assuming you play a pre-district game, that it takes in the playoffs to win a state championship. Northville (29-10) is two wins away.

    Early Tuesday, it didn't look great, as Rochester (30-12), in the quarterfinals for a second consecutive season, scored three quick runs off Northville junior pitcher Ben Schmidt, who was on short rest.

    Schmidt also is a lanky pitcher, and Wayne State's Harwell Field features a tall mound. Kostrzewa knew something wasn't right, so he made the quick change, to fellow junior pitcher Jonathan Michalak.

    "Part of being a coach and spending time with these kids, you know when something's wrong, when something ain't right," Kostrzewa said.
    "That's what these guys have done. They've picked each other up."

    As Michalak stopped the bleeding — getting a key pickoff shortly after entering the game, a legit momentum killer, according to Rochester senior Tom Loftus, and cruising from there — Northville's bats perked up, scoring five runs in the second inning to take the lead right back.

    Morrissey's two-run double with two out was the big blow, making it 4-3. And Northville never looked back.
    It scored nine straight runs, including a four-run fourth inning, to seal it.

    Rochester didn't score again until the seventh, when Michalak was pitching to contact. He ended up going six innings in relief, allowing five hits.

    "You know, he had a good fastball and he had good off-speed," Rochester coach Eric Magiera said of Michalak and what differences he saw in the offense following the pitching coach.

    "We were hitting the ball into the ground, popping the ball up, that's what a good pitcher does. A good pitcher misses the barrel of the bat."
    Morrissey finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and junior Billy Flohr was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Junior Alex Garbacik added two hits and two RBIs.

    And when it was all over, on a flyball to right, there were the Northville players dogpiling in the center of the diamond.

    With a comfy lead, they had started to talk quietly in the dugout about how they would celebrate. They saw Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett dogpile in the previous game, and they didn't want to be outdone.

    "We had to do it, too," Morrissey said with a grin.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

    14 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE