MHSAA baseball and softball quarterfinals
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett's Noah Miller
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett's Noah Miller is safe at home after the ball is dropped by Sterling Heights Stevenson's Todd Paperd in the fourth inning of the MHSAA baseball quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Wayne State University in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights Stevenson pitcher Zach Roth throws
Sterling Heights Stevenson pitcher Zach Roth throws in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights Stevenson catcher Todd Paperd signals
Sterling Heights Stevenson catcher Todd Paperd signals that he has the ball but Liggett's Noah Miller is ruled safe at home plate in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Liggett pitcher Alec Azar delivers in the first inning.
Liggett pitcher Alec Azar delivers in the first inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Ryan Lux is safe at second
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Ryan Lux is safe at second as Liggett's Connor McCarron is pulled off the base during the throw in the second inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Mario Camilletti dives
Sterling Heights Stevenson's Mario Camilletti dives back to first base while avoiding a pick off by Liggett's Jackson Walkowiak in the third inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern during the MHSAA softball quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Wayne State University in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Northern pitcher Cassie Frankowiak pitches
Walled Lake Northern pitcher Cassie Frankowiak pitches the ball in the third inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Northern's Kelsey Stachowski is safe at
Walled Lake Northern's Kelsey Stachowski is safe at second on a late tag by Clarkston's Paige Blevins in the fourth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston's Sarah Gladding is safe at third on a late
Clarkston's Sarah Gladding is safe at third on a late tag by Walled Lake Northern's Jenna Kroll in the fifth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston's Paige Blevins is tagged by Walled Lake
Clarkston's Paige Blevins is tagged by Walled Lake Northern's McKenzie Knight while running to first base in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston's Abbey Tolmie is forced out at home by Walled
Clarkston's Abbey Tolmie is forced out at home by Walled Lake Northern catcher Samantha Harris in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston's Hannah Chadwell is hit in the head while
Clarkston's Hannah Chadwell is hit in the head while trying to bunt the ball in the sixth inning. The play was ruled a strike.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston pitcher Olivia Warrington pitches the ball
Clarkston pitcher Olivia Warrington pitches the ball in the sixth inning.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern.
Clarkston celebrates its 1-0 win over Walled Lake Northern.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Detroit – Grosse Pointe Liggett veteran coach Dan Cimini wants it known that his baseball program is one of the elite in all of the state, not just Division 3 and Division 4.

    Liggett, which won the Division 3 state title last year, made a major move to Division 1 this season and earned the right to advance to the State Finals at Michigan State with a dominating 6-0 state quarterfinal victory over Sterling Heights Stevenson Tuesday afternoon at Wayne State University.

    Liggett, 33-4 and ranked No. 2, played well defensively behind sophomore right-hander Alec Azar (9-2, 1.80 ERA) and was aggressive on the bases, taking extra bases and putting pressure on Stevenson’s defense.

    “We can’t play any better than that and we’ve been playing like that all year and maybe now some people can open their eyes and say we’re not a little D4 team or a little D3 team, we’re as good as any program in the state and we’re coming to show it,” said Cimini of Liggett which has an enrollment of 280, going up against Division 1 schools five times the size.

    “We got to the Final Four again which is absolutely insane, six times in the last seven years we’ve been to Michigan State or Battle Creek. I can’t pinch myself because that stuff just doesn’t happen.”

    Liggett won Division 4 state championships in 2011 and ’13 and Division 3 state titles in 2014 and again last year. Liggett will play the winner of the quarterfinal between top-ranked Saline and Holt in a 11:30 a.m. semifinal Thursday at MSU.

    Stevenson (31-10), which defeated defending Division 1 state champion Warren De La Salle in the regional on Saturday, managed just two hits off of Azar, failing to score after getting runners in scoring position in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings.

    Azar struck out two and walked five while getting 10 ground- ball outs, including two double plays.

    “That’s a very, very, very good baseball team over there and we couldn’t just let them tee off on fastballs so we had to keep them off balance,” said Cimini of Liggett’s strategy with Azar who got ground ball outs with runners in scoring position in the second and third innings, then teamed up with first baseman Jackson Walkowiak who made a great play on a hard hit grounder to get out of a jam in the fifth.

    Stevenson got the first two batters on in the seventh before Azar got a strikeout, then a double play ball to end the game.

    “I was trying to work my off speed pitches because they’re a great hitting team and I was just trying to trust my defense, get the ball over the plate and let them make some plays,” Azar said.

    While Azar got the job done on the mound, it was junior second baseman Noah Miller who was the hero offensively.

    Miller, from the cleanup spot, hit an RBI double in the opening inning to score Connor McCarron, then scored himself on a single by Teddy Wujek. Miller also singled and scored in the fourth to open up a 3-0 cushion.

    “I knew I had to get a pitch to hit and I saw a first pitch curve that he (Zach Roth) hung and decided I couldn’t let it pass by me,” Miller said.

    Northville advances

    Northville's magical season continues with its deepest run in the postseason since the 1972 team.

    Northville rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Rochester, 9-5, at Wayne State and advance to the Division I semifinals at Michigan State against Grand Haven. That's at 9 a.m. Thursday.

    Coach John Kostrzewa was born that same year.

    "And I'm a teacher," he said.

    "I have to see that banner every day."

    Senior Kevin Morrisssey finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

    Tony Paul contributed

    Baseball quarterfinals

    Division 1

    Rochester vs. Northville

    Saginaw Heritage vs. Grand Haven

    Grosse Pointe Liggett vs. SH Stevenson

    Holt vs. Saline

    Division 2

    Allendale vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

    Corunna vs. Chelsea

    Divine Child vs. Macomb Lutheran North

    Sault Ste. Marie vs. Bay City John Glenn

    Division 3

    Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. MH Bishop Foley

    Caro vs. Hemlock

    TC St. Francis vs. GR West Catholic

    Schoolcraft vs. Homer

    Division 4

    RO Shrine vs. Unionville-Sebewaing

    Muskegon CC vs. Portland St. Patrick

    St. Joseph vs. Hudson, 5, Bailey Park

    Rudyard vs. Gaylord St. Mary

