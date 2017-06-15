East Lansing – Saline played like the top-ranked team in the state Thursday afternoon at Kobs Field, slugging out a 12-0, five-inning mercy-rule victory over No. 2 Grosse Pointe Liggett in a Division 1 state semifinal game.

Liggett (33-5) moved up two divisions to play against the top competition in the state after winning the Division 3 state title last season. But Liggett ran into a powerful Hornets team in the semifinals.

Saline (38-3) is not only the top-ranked team in the state, but also ranked No. 12 nationally by USA Today. Junior left-hander Cole Daniels pitched one-hit shutout ball for the first four innings to get the win while the offense banged out 13 hits.

Saline displayed its outstanding lineup with no easy out 1-through-9. In fact, the bottom three batters in the lineup – Ethan Collick, Ted Eppinga and Sean Millspaugh – each collected two hits.

Senior slugger Sean O’Keefe led the attack with three singles. O’Keefe had a two-run single in the opening inning when Saline sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five times, then had another two-run single in the top of the fifth, when the Hornets sent 10 more batters to the dish and scored six to put the mercy rule in effect.

Junior Anthony George, who was 13-1 last season while leading Liggett to the state title, suffered the loss, giving up eight runs and nine hits.