Northville pitcher Connor Ziparo celebrates after striking out the final batter in Northville's 9-1 victory over Grand Haven on Thursday in the Division 1 state semifinal at Michigan State University in East Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

East Lansing — Connor Ziparo pitched the game of his life Thursday morning to put Northville in the Division 1 state championship game.

Ziparo, a senior left-hander, carried a 9-0 three-hitter into the final inning before Grand Haven got on the scoreboard in a 9-1 quarterfinal win.

Ziparo struck out four, including the final out to get mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

This will be Northville’s first state title game appearance, losing in the Class B state semifinals 45 years ago. Northville will play the winner between top-ranked Saline and No. 2 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at a.m. Saturday on the Michigan State University campus.

Grand Haven (24-16), which entered the postseason with a 19-15 record before earning its first regional title, failed to get the key hit and struggled defensively at times.

Ziparo stranded a runner on third in the top of the fourth, striking out Brandon Tuuk to keep a 3-0 lead.

Then, Northville (30-10) scored a run in the fourth, then three more in the fifth to take command.

Ziparo retired the first two batters in the fifth on groundouts to third baseman Jake Moody, then caught Matt Ray looking before Northville broke the game open when Aram Shahrigian doubled, stole third and scored on an error; Jake Sargent had an RBI triple and he scored on Michael Lionas’ sacrifice fly.

Northville had a pair of triples in the sixth. Kevin Morrissey tripled and scored on a groundout for an 8-0 lead, and Billy Flohr tripled and scored on an error.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki