Soccer finals: Birmingham Marian 2, GR Forest Hills Northern 1
Bloomfield Hills Marian players raise the trophy and
Bloomfield Hills Marian players raise the trophy and celebrate their state championship and 2-1 victory over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in the state finals in Williamston, Michigan, Friday, June 16, 2017.  Rod Sanford / Special to The Detroit News
Bloomfield Hills Marian players, left, and GR Forest
Bloomfield Hills Marian players, left, and GR Forest Hills Northern players, right, hold the flag together during the National Anthem before their state final championship game.  Rod Sanford / Special to The Detroit News
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern new graduate Nick
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern new graduate Nick Weykamp checks his cold water bottle flow as he gets ready to climb into the hot "Bruiser the Husky" mascot suit as the Huskies get ready to take on Bloomfield Hills Marian in the state finals championship soccer.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Katie Sullivan controls the ball towards the net.
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Katie Sullivan controls the ball towards the net.  Rod Sanford
GR Forest Hills Northern goalkeeper Amanda Young stops a point blank shot.
GR Forest Hills Northern goalkeeper Amanda Young stops a point blank shot.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Claudia Schilling hits the
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Claudia Schilling hits the ball with her head towards the net.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Annie Bruce, right, and GR
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Annie Bruce, right, and GR Forest Hills Northern's Addie Brown, left, chase down a ball.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, right, and
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, right, and GR Forest Hills Northern's Jenna Mustapha, left, battle for the ball.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, right, and
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, right, and GR Forest Hills Northern's Jenna Mustapha battle for the ball.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Claudia Schilling, right,
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Claudia Schilling, right, and GR Forest Hills Northern's Natalie Belsito, left, battle for the ball.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left, breaks
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left, breaks through the GR Forest Hills Northern defense to score the tie breaker and eventual game winning goal.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left center,
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left center, celebrates with teammates after she broke through the GR Forest Hills Northern defense to score the tie breaker and eventual game winning goal.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left center,
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left center, celebrates with teammates after she broke through the GR Forest Hills Northern defense to score the tie breaker and eventual game winning goal.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Elaina Eckert, right, works
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Elaina Eckert, right, works the ball past GR Forest Hill's Anna Biebel, left.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Jansen Eichenlaub, right,
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Jansen Eichenlaub, right, is tangled up going for the ball against GR Forest Hill's Krystina Dunston, left.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Jansen Eichenlaub, right,
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Jansen Eichenlaub, right, is tangled up going for the ball against GR Forest Hill's Krystina Dunston, left.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left, passes
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck, left, passes past GR Forest Hill's Paige Myers, right.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, center, gets
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Morgan Cochran, center, gets off a shot past GR Forest Hills Northern's Ali Richter, left, but is stopped by Forest Hill's goalkeeper Amanda Young, right.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck can't quite
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Ellie Deconinck can't quite get this shot past GR Forest Hills Northern's goalkeeper Amanda Young, right.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian players fans stand and applaud
Bloomfield Hills Marian players fans stand and applaud as it gets tense near the end of their state championship and 2-1 victory over GR Forest Hills Northern.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Neve Badalow, left, heads
Bloomfield Hills Marian's Neve Badalow, left, heads the ball past GR Forest Hill's Elyse Deshryver.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian senior goalkeeper Isabel Hayes
Bloomfield Hills Marian senior goalkeeper Isabel Hayes (24) hugs teammate Morgan Cochran (23) as the team celebrates the state championship  Rod Sanford
Head soccer coach Barry Brodsky and his Bloomfield
Head soccer coach Barry Brodsky and his Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate the state championship.  Rod Sanford
Head soccer coach Barry Brodsky (facing camera), his
Head soccer coach Barry Brodsky (facing camera), his Bloomfield Hills Marian players and coaches celebrate their state championship win.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state championship victory.
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state championship victory.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state championship win.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian star Ellie Deconinck, left,
Bloomfield Hills Marian star Ellie Deconinck, left, jumps into the arms of teammates as players celebrate their state championship win.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state
Bloomfield Hills Marian players celebrate their state championship.  Rod Sanford
Bloomfield Hills Marian player Ellie Deconinck, center,
Bloomfield Hills Marian player Ellie Deconinck, center, hoists the state championship trophy as the team celebrate the state championship victory.  Rod Sanford
    Williamston — Birmingham Marian senior forward Ellie Deconinck had been here before. As a freshman, Deconinck scored the lone goal for Marian in a one-goal loss to Richland Gull Lake in the 2014 Division 2 state championship game.

    This time around finding the back of the net meant a little more.

    Deconinck scored twice in the second half for Marian as it won its first state title since 2012 and sixth in school history with a 2-1 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.

    “Our team has worked so hard over the last three years to get back here,” Deconinck said. “To be able to win a state championship is beyond words.”

    Marian capped its perfect season at 24-0. It’s the second time under 17-year head coach Barry Brodsky that he’s finished a season undefeated (2004).

    “It’s a credit to the girls that they were able to come back,” Brodsky said. “You’ve got to have some luck with you, but that first goal in the second half got us off the snide and we were able to relax.”

    After dominating the pace of play in the first half, Marian still found itself down at halftime. Forest Hills Northern freshman Addie Brown chipped in a goal just under the crossbar and just out of the reach of Marian goalie Isabel Hayes midway through the first half. It was the first time Marian had given up a goal in the state tournament and first time it trailed in a game this season. 

    Marian outshot previously undefeated Forest Hills Northern, 8-4, in a first half that was filled with plenty of bad luck. Forest Hills Northern had four goal-line clearances behind goalie Amanda Young in the opening half.

    “The first half of this game was some of the best soccer we’ve played this season,” Deconinck said. “We wanted to make sure everyone kept their heads up because we were doing a great job.”

    Marian kept the pressure on in the second half. Deconinck’s first goal came less than two minutes into the second half when she rebounded her own shot from 12 yards out and finished past Young.

    The winner came on an Anna Leonard shot that went off the crossbar and fell right into Deconinck’s lap, where she put it home in the far left corner of the net.

    For Forest Hills Northern (20-1-3), it was the second straight year the school led in the state title game before succumbing to an opponent in the second half. Last year, coach Daniel Siminski’s squad fell to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep after a free kick with 40 seconds left tied the game at 1-1 and forced overtime. Forest Hills Northern lost that game in a shootout.

    “Of course when you make it this far you want to win it,” Siminski said. “But you can’t be too upset when you go undefeated and your first loss is in the state finals. That’s a hell of a team and they wore us down in the second half.”

    It was the third time Forest Hills Northern had made an appearance and lost in the state championship game.

    DIVISION 3

    Flint Powers Catholic 4, Freeland 0: Behind three first half goals, Flint Powers Catholic left little doubt as it won its second Division 3 girls soccer championship.

    Freshman Kennedy Myers struck twice in the game’s first 21 minutes as Powers (26-1-2) outshot Freeland 6-2 in the first half and 8-4 overall.

    Senior defender Emilie Pechette scored less than two minutes after Myers’ second goal, while senior Gabrielle Amato put the icing on the cake 20 minutes into the second half.

    The championship is Powers’ first since 2011. It lost in the championship game to Hudsonville Unity Christian in 2012 and 2016. Freeland finished the season 23-2.

    Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.

    Friday’s finals

    Division 2

    Birmingham Marian 2, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 1

    Division 3

    Flint Powers Catholic 4, Freeland 0

    Saturday's finals

    Division 1

    Grand Blanc vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 4 p.m.

    Division 4

    Kalamazoo Christian vs. Lansing Christian, 1 p.m.

