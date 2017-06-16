East Lansing – Ethan Hoffman helped lead Madison Heights Bishop Foley to a 3-2 victory over Caro in the Division 3 state baseball semifinal at Kobs Field Friday morning.
Hoffman, a senior left-hander, carried a 3-0 no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up two runs to put the outcome in doubt.
However, Hoffman retired Caro (15-22) in order in the seventh to put Bishop Foley (24-12) into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. state championship game.
Bishop Foley scored a run in the opening inning on Evan Finegan’s RBI single, then a run in the second on an error, followed by a run in the fifth on an RBI single off the bat of Justin Campbell.
Hoffman struck out 10, including the final out.
Division 1
Thursday’s semifinals
Northville 9, Grand Haven 1
Saline 12, Grosse Pointe Liggett 0
Final: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Division 2
Thursday’s semifinals
Stevensville Lakeshore 7, Chelsea 1
Bay City John Glenn 15, Dearborn Divine Child 4
Final: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Division 3
Friday’s semifinals
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 3, Caro 2
Traverse City St. Francis vs. Schoolcraft, 11:30 a.m.
Final: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Division 4
Friday’s semifinals
Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Portland St. Patrick, 2:30 p.m.
Hudson vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 5 p.m.
Final: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs