East Lansing – Ethan Hoffman helped lead Madison Heights Bishop Foley to a 3-2 victory over Caro in the Division 3 state baseball semifinal at Kobs Field Friday morning.

Hoffman, a senior left-hander, carried a 3-0 no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up two runs to put the outcome in doubt.

However, Hoffman retired Caro (15-22) in order in the seventh to put Bishop Foley (24-12) into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. state championship game.

Bishop Foley scored a run in the opening inning on Evan Finegan’s RBI single, then a run in the second on an error, followed by a run in the fifth on an RBI single off the bat of Justin Campbell.

Hoffman struck out 10, including the final out.

Division 1

Thursday’s semifinals

Northville 9, Grand Haven 1

Saline 12, Grosse Pointe Liggett 0

Final: Saturday, 9 a.m.

Division 2

Thursday’s semifinals

Stevensville Lakeshore 7, Chelsea 1

Bay City John Glenn 15, Dearborn Divine Child 4

Final: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Division 3

Friday’s semifinals

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 3, Caro 2

Traverse City St. Francis vs. Schoolcraft, 11:30 a.m.

Final: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Division 4

Friday’s semifinals

Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Portland St. Patrick, 2:30 p.m.

Hudson vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 5 p.m.

Final: Saturday, 5 p.m.