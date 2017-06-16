Friday prep baseball and softball semifinals
Madison Heights Bishop Foley shortstop flies over Caro
Madison Heights Bishop Foley shortstop flies over Caro baserunner Steven Strachan III after tagging him out on a steal attempt in the sixth inning as Bishop Foley wins, 3-2, in a MHSAA semifinal game at MSU on Friday, June 16, 2017.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Bishop Foley pitcher Ethan Hoffman (center) gets mobbed
Bishop Foley pitcher Ethan Hoffman (center) gets mobbed by teammates after pitching a complete game for the win.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Bishop Foley pitcher Ethan Hoffman mows down Caro batters
Bishop Foley pitcher Ethan Hoffman mows down Caro batters in the fourth inning.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Caro batter Grant Goodchild walks back to the dugout
Caro batter Grant Goodchild walks back to the dugout in dismay after striking out to end the fourth inning.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Caro pitcher Deven Hodder throws against Foley batters
Caro pitcher Deven Hodder throws against Foley batters in the second inning.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Foley batter Evan Ludwick launches the ball down the
Foley batter Evan Ludwick launches the ball down the first base line in the second inning.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
"I'm safe!" says Foley base runner Payton Schuster
"I'm safe!" says Foley base runner Payton Schuster (34) as he beats the tag of Caro's Mason Campbell to safely steal second base and go on to score in the third inning.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Foley base runner Payton Schuster (34) celebrates his
Foley base runner Payton Schuster (34) celebrates his run in the third inning with teammate Justin Campbell (44).  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Foley first baseman Evan Finegan tries to lighten up
Foley first baseman Evan Finegan tries to lighten up the mood on the mound before Ethan Hoffman (12) pitches his way out of a sixth inning jam.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Meghan Beaubien leaps into the air after she strikes
Meghan Beaubien leaps into the air after she strikes out the final batter and wins the game as Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central beats Shepherd, 1-0, in its MHSAA semifinal game at MSU on Friday. The final batter was her 15th strikeout for the day.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shepherd players Bailey Greening(right) and Lindsay
Shepherd players Bailey Greening(right) and Lindsay Wawersik get their game faces on before Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central plays Shepherd.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central fans arrive early
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central fans arrive early and make themselves at home before St. Mary CC plays Shepherd.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Monroe St. Mary CC players pose for a selfie with their
Monroe St. Mary CC players pose for a selfie with their coach, John Morningstar .  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shepherd third baseman Carey Smith goes to the edge
Shepherd third baseman Carey Smith goes to the edge of the Monroe St. Mary CC dugout to catch a foul pop-up.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Monroe St. Mary CC's Abbey Johnson sprints toward first
Monroe St. Mary CC's Abbey Johnson sprints toward first base, but gets gunned down by Shepherd catcher Adri Nelson.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shepherd's Carey Smith misses her cut on a Meghan Beaubien
Shepherd's Carey Smith misses her cut on a Meghan Beaubien pitch.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shepherd's Hallie Reed can't make contact with this
Shepherd's Hallie Reed can't make contact with this Meghan Beaubien pitch.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The umpire rules Monroe St. Mary CC baserunner Molly
The umpire rules Monroe St. Mary CC baserunner Molly Sullivan safe at first with a face plant, beating the pick-off tag by Shepherd first baseman Ashleigh Bryant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Kestrel pitcher Meghan Beaubien mowed down 14 batters
Kestrel pitcher Meghan Beaubien mowed down 14 batters and scored the only run as Monroe beat Shepherd, 1-0.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shepherd pitcher Hayley Peska throws late in the game.
Shepherd pitcher Hayley Peska throws late in the game.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    East Lansing — Meghan Beaubien has been thinking about it all season, but especially in the postseason.

    The senior pitcher, a three-time player of the year, knows her high school career is ending.

    “This whole run, any game could be your last game,” said Beaubien, who Friday extended it one last day by leading Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central past Shepherd 1-0. “I don’t think it’s really hit me, it’s a little weird.

    “But I want to go out there and make the last game of my career another state championship.”

    St. Mary CC (26-3) advanced to Saturday’s Division 3 state championship, where the school will go after a third consecutive state championship.

    BOX SCORE: Monroe St. Mary CC 1, Shepherd 0

    Beaubien, who has committed to the University of Michigan, pitched a two-hit shutout against Shepherd (25-19) and struck out 15.

    Beaubien had to be sharp because Shepherd pitcher Haley Peska was equally efficient, allowing five hits and only walking one, while striking out six.

    Monroe St. Mary pitcher tripled and scored the lone run, and struck out 15 in Friday's semifinal victory. Ted Kulfan

    “They played a great game and almost beat us,” Beaubien said.

    For good measure, Beaubien scored the lone run, too, tripling to lead off the sixth and scoring on Kelsey Barron’s double.

    “I do like to hit,” said Beaubien, who serves as St. Mary's lead-off hitter. “I love to contribute offensively and I knew I could hit (Friday), I just missed it the two previous at-bats.

    “I went up there looking for something to drive and I got ahead in the count and I got it (a pitch to hit).”

    Pitching on any level is important, so St. Mary CC coach John Morningstar knows he has an asset.
    “She’s our (Justin) Verlander,” Morningstar said. “She’s dominant.”

    But Beaubien did need help Friday in the late innings.

    In the bottom of the sixth, Shepherd’s Ryanne McKenna singled with one out, was sacrificed to second, then stole third base.

    But Beaubien got a strikeout to end the threat.

    Pitcher Meghan Beaubien and Monroe St. Mary is going for a third state title after beating Shepherd 1-0. Ted Kulfan

    In the seventh, Beaubien hit a batter, who moved to second on a sacrifice, then moved to third when freshman right fielder Samantha Michael (who also had two hits) made a diving catch for the second out.

    “A game-saver,” said Morningstar of Michael’s catch. “If it heels off the glove, the run scores and we’re probably still playing. You have to have that, you have to be able to defend.”

    Beaubien struck out the final Shepherd hitter, with the runner on third.

    “I don’t like it when people get on base, obviously it happens, but that means I’ve messed up, the hitter beat me,” Beaubien said. “It means I have to do better and that just gets me more motivated and fired up and to go after the next batter.”


    DIVISION 4

    Ottawa Lake Whiteford 6, Coleman 1: Erin Malney had two hits, drove in four runs, and scored three times, leading Whiteford (33-6).

    Whiteford scored three runs in the first inning and never let up, as pitcher Lindsay Walker pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine.

    Autumn Tubbs had two hits and scored a run for Coleman (35-6).

    Indian River Inland Lakes 9, Kalamazoo Christian 0: Sydney DePauw had three hits and Inland Lakes (34-5) had 14 hits total.

    Pitcher Cloe Mallory pitched a four-hit shutout for Inland Lakes, and helped her own cause with two hits and scoring three runs.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

