Rosters for the 36th annual Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East vs. West High School All-Star Game were announced on Friday, and there are 44 players participating from across the state.
The game will take place on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.
Tickets ($10 adults, $5 children 12 and under) are available at the Comerica Park box office on game day. Fans can park in Lot 1, Lot W or the Tigers Garage for $6, and Comerica Park Gate A on Witherell Street opens at 6 p.m.
Youth baseball players who attend the game in their uniform will be admitted free.
Three players in Tuesday’s game were selected in the MLB draft this week: Howell pitcher Sam Weatherly (27th round, Toronto Blue Jays), Portage Central pitcher Jeff Criswell (Detroit Tigers, 35th round) and Detroit Country Day outfielder Steve Mann (38th round, Detroit Tigers).
Mount Pleasant shortstop Obie Ricumstrict (11th round, Texas Rangers) was selected to play in the game but is unable to participate.
EAST ALL-STARS
Kyle Bischoff, Utica Eisenhower
Matt Boutin, Macomb Dakota
Mario Camilletti, Sterling Heights Stevenson
Scott Combs, Dearborn Divine Child
Sam Cross, Grosse Pointe North
Bradley Deboutte, Woodhaven
Kolby Dewhirst, Livonia Franklin
C.J. Drogosch, Bloomfield Hills
Alex Kuster, Birmingham Brother Rice
Steve Mann, Country Day
Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe Liggett
Lucas McGuire, Sterling Heights Stevenson
Kevin Morrissey, Northville
Albert Nagy, Rochester
Nick Neibauer, Country Day
Sean O’Keefe, Saline
Branden Posky, Livonia Stevenson
Jacob Raymond, Utica Eisenhower
David Toth, Grosse Pointe South
Zach Schwartzenberger, Saline
Zavier Warren, Birmingham Groves
WEST ALL-STARS
Gehrig Anglin, St. Clair
Caleb Balgaard, Howell
Logan Buczkowski, Mount Pleasant
Ricky Clark, Schoolcraft
Jeff Criswell, Portage Central
Bryce Davis, Sparta
Shane Easter, Comstock
Jakob Huffman, Niles
Jack Huisman, Holland Christian
Nate Jones, Battle Creek Lakeview
Brenden Lovell, Vicksburg
Brett Manis, Port Huron Northern
Jarrod Melle, Lowell
Jordan Patty, Midland
Adam Proctor, St. Johns
Joe Raab, Edwardsburg
Grant Smith, Lakeland
Nathan Stephens, Lowell
Sam Weatherly, Howell
Joey Wiemer, Temperance Bedford
Adam Wheaton, Hackett Catholic Prep
