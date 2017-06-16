Jeff Criswell (Photo: Jim Cottrell, Special to Detroit News)

Rosters for the 36th annual Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East vs. West High School All-Star Game were announced on Friday, and there are 44 players participating from across the state.

The game will take place on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Tickets ($10 adults, $5 children 12 and under) are available at the Comerica Park box office on game day. Fans can park in Lot 1, Lot W or the Tigers Garage for $6, and Comerica Park Gate A on Witherell Street opens at 6 p.m.

Youth baseball players who attend the game in their uniform will be admitted free.

Three players in Tuesday’s game were selected in the MLB draft this week: Howell pitcher Sam Weatherly (27th round, Toronto Blue Jays), Portage Central pitcher Jeff Criswell (Detroit Tigers, 35th round) and Detroit Country Day outfielder Steve Mann (38th round, Detroit Tigers).

Mount Pleasant shortstop Obie Ricumstrict (11th round, Texas Rangers) was selected to play in the game but is unable to participate.

EAST ALL-STARS

Kyle Bischoff, Utica Eisenhower

Matt Boutin, Macomb Dakota

Mario Camilletti, Sterling Heights Stevenson

Scott Combs, Dearborn Divine Child

Sam Cross, Grosse Pointe North

Bradley Deboutte, Woodhaven

Kolby Dewhirst, Livonia Franklin

C.J. Drogosch, Bloomfield Hills

Alex Kuster, Birmingham Brother Rice

Steve Mann, Country Day

Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe Liggett

Lucas McGuire, Sterling Heights Stevenson

Kevin Morrissey, Northville

Albert Nagy, Rochester

Nick Neibauer, Country Day

Sean O’Keefe, Saline

Branden Posky, Livonia Stevenson

Jacob Raymond, Utica Eisenhower

David Toth, Grosse Pointe South

Zach Schwartzenberger, Saline

Zavier Warren, Birmingham Groves

WEST ALL-STARS

Gehrig Anglin, St. Clair

Caleb Balgaard, Howell

Logan Buczkowski, Mount Pleasant

Ricky Clark, Schoolcraft

Jeff Criswell, Portage Central

Bryce Davis, Sparta

Shane Easter, Comstock

Jakob Huffman, Niles

Jack Huisman, Holland Christian

Nate Jones, Battle Creek Lakeview

Brenden Lovell, Vicksburg

Brett Manis, Port Huron Northern

Jarrod Melle, Lowell

Jordan Patty, Midland

Adam Proctor, St. Johns

Joe Raab, Edwardsburg

Grant Smith, Lakeland

Nathan Stephens, Lowell

Sam Weatherly, Howell

Joey Wiemer, Temperance Bedford

Adam Wheaton, Hackett Catholic Prep