East Lansing — This was a fitting end for Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central senior pitcher Meghan Beaubien.

Arguably one of the best pitchers in state history, Beaubien capped her high school career leading Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central to a third consecutive Division 3 state championship, 13-1 over Napoleon on Saturday.

“Honestly when I came in as a freshman, I wasn’t even thinking about state championships,” said Beaubien, who struck out 16 and only allowed two hits. “I was just thinking league, districts, I did not have any goals set that high.

“Our sophomore year we kind of thought maybe we were good enough to do it and we did it. Since then, we’ve raised the bar for ourselves and this is our goal and standard every year.”

BOX SCORE: Monroe St. Mary CC 13, Napoleon 1

Beaubien, who often gets overlooked for her offense, added three hits, scored three runs, and had two RBIs atop St. Mary CC's batting order.

Beaubien is a three-time Gatorade state of Michigan player of the year, and with her resume, and has cemented her place among the best softball players the state has ever produced.

“Without a doubt,” said St. Mary CC coach John Morningstar. “People at Michigan do their homework on their kids and saw something special a few years ago.

“She’s the real deal. She’s ready for the next challenge.”

Saturday’s game was decided early.

St. Mary CC scored six runs in the third inning, added three in the seventh, and were able to use its entire roster.

Grace Mikesell and Danielle Michael each had two hits and drove in two runs for St. Mary CC.

“Surreal, it’s the only word I can come up with,” said Morningstar of the three consecutive state titles. “There’s people who spend years coaching and playing this game and not get this opportunity.

“To have done it three times, it’s amazing.”

For Napoleon, senior Dylan Wiley provided all the offense with both hits and a run, scoring on a throwing error.

“A tough day,” Napoleon coach Doug Richardson said. “Beaubien is a real pitcher, she throws hard. We had 19 hits yesterday (in the semifinal) and two today. We had seven errors, and that doesn’t help either.

“I don’t really know what the errors were about. We play a lot of big tournament and we played Division 1 schools all the time. Maybe it was nerves, but they didn’t seem any more nervous.

“Sometimes the ball doesn’t go your way and it was a bad time for the ball to go the bad way.”

Beaubien and Mikesell are the two lone seniors on the St. Mary CC roster. The program appears to be in fine shape even with the two stars leaving.

“Coming into the program and being able to leave it with three state championships, we really know we made a mark,” Beaubien said. “We’re leaving the program better than when we came into it, which means a lot to both of us.”

Division 4

Indian River Inland Lakes 8, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 0: Sydney DePauw had three hits, Precious DelosSantos had two two hits and scored twice, and Pamela Braund drive in two runs, as Inland Lakes (35-5) rolled.

Pitcher Cloe Mallory allowed one hit and struck out 12 Whiteford (33-7) hitters. Erin Manley had the lone Whiteford hit. Inland Lakes scored three in the third inning and broke it open with four runs in the sixth.

