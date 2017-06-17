Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Ida senior Brooklyn Woelmer on her team's dramatic comeback victory. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

East Lansing — For a group that’s been together since they were 8-years-old, what better way to cap their high school career than to win a state championship?

Ida do so Saturday in the Division 2 title game, rallying for a dramatic 8-4 victory in nine innings.

A two-out, two-run double by Ida’s Brooklyn Woelmer (with a two-base error on the play) tied the score 3-3 in the seventh inning, capping a three-run rally.

After both teams scored in the eighth, Ida scored four times in the ninth inning, securing its first state championship since 1984.

“It’s something I’m not going to forget, Ida isn’t going to forget,” Woelmer said. “This is a great way to end my senior year.”

Woelmer and coach Dawn Forter said resiliency has been a trademark of Ida (37-7) this season.



“They haven’t (given up) all year,” Forter said. “We had a 4-year starter at the plate (Woelmer) and you’re lucky to have a player like that on your roster and standing there in a clutch situation ready to tie it up.

“I don’t want to say you’re relaxed, but you feel good about your chances.”

Said Woelmer: “We never gave up. This was probably the best day of our lives. We’re not going to give up. That’s Ida.”

It was the third time legendary Richmond coach Howard Stuart, in his 39th season, lost a state final game in the seventh inning (the Blue Devils have one state championship).

“We had it and let it slip away, that’s the hard part,” Stuart said.

