Northville's Jake Moody attended Indiana's kicking camp on Friday before heading back for Saturday's Division 1 baseball final against Saline.

East Lansing — It’s been a whirlwind week for Northville junior third baseman Jake Moody.

Moody helped Northville to a 9-5 quarterfinal win over Rochester Tuesday in a Division 1 state quarterfinal at Wayne State to put the school into the state semifinals for the first time in 42 years.

Then, Moody had a bases-loaded, two-run single in the opening inning Thursday afternoon at Kobs Field to help Northville take the lead in an eventual 9-1 semifinal rout of Grand Haven.

Moody, who was The News Dream Team kicker, traveled to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, Thursday night to participate in the Hoosiers Football Camp Friday. He then returned to Northville’s team hotel Friday night to prepare for the state championship game.

On Saturday morning, Moody looked well rested and had a hit and two walks in four plate appearances in a 5-2 loss to Saline. “It was a tough loss,” said Moody of the title game against Saline.

Moody talked about the IU camp.

“I left for Indiana after the semifinal game,” Moody said. “I felt like I did really well, kicked well. They’re deciding a Final Four that they want to choose from and then they’ll decide on the right fit. I got back to the team hotel at eight-thirty last night, then got up and played.”

Moody made 14-of-17 field goals this past fall, including 50 and 52-yarders, and converted 30-of-32 PATS for 72 points.

Moody has been offered by Air Force and Morehead State. He plans to attend camps later this summer at Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Central Michigan.”

