A.J. Abbott (Photo: Twitter @ajabbott81)

A.J. Abbott’s stock jumped during a one-week span when he was offered by Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State after attending each of the program’s camps to showcase his speed and ability.

Abbott has size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and speed (sub-4.5 40) and is coming off a strong junior season in which he had 46 receptions for 906 yards and six TDs to help Northville reach the Kensington Conference championship game while making a state playoff appearance.

Abbott will play his senior year at West Bloomfield, joining quarterback Bryce Veasley and receiver Taj Mustapha – who also received an offer from MSU – to form one of the top aerial attacks in the state.

“I’m just leaving Michigan State’s camp and they just offered me,” Abbott said Saturday evening. “Coach (Mark) Dantonio, the big man, talked to me after the camp and offered me.

“We did testing for the 40, vertical, receiver drills, just catching the ball, running routes and then 7-on-7s.

“I’ve had three offers in three days of camps and I’m in shock. I went to Wisconsin last Saturday, then to Iowa Sunday. I’ve been in shock all week, to be honest. You work for it all year and then when you get it … it’s really surreal, but then you’ve got to make your decision. I plan on making my decision in the next two weeks.”

Abbott said college coaches wanted to see him perform in person, especially to showcase his speed.

“They want to see my speed because my film doesn’t show it,” said Abbott. “All the schools want to see me perform live. I feel I’ve worked a lot on my speed (last couple of years) and the route running came with it, but speed was definitely my top improvement.”

West Bloomfield is quickly becoming notable for its college prospects at the wide receiver position. Trishton Jackson is expected to play, possibly start, for Michigan State this fall while Garrett Winn, who caught 71 passes last year, is set to start his college career at Navy.

Abbott is a fan of Big Ten football and said he plans to take a visit to MSU this week.

“I’m going to visit again this week, probably Wednesday or Thursday, but they’re definitely at the top because they are a great school,” said Abbott of MSU.

Though he is a newcomer at West Bloomfield, Abbott already has a relationship with a few of his future teammates.

“We trained together all season before I transferred so I already know those guys,” said Abbott of Mustapha and Veasley, who has multiple MAC offers, including Toledo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green. “I can’t wait to play with them.”