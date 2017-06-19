Buy Photo Jaeveyon Morton (22) (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ra’Shawn Williams played on Detroit King’s Division 2 state football championship team his freshman year, and hopes to earn a starting spot this fall.

Well, the 15-year-old Williams, a 2020 prospect, will be heading into camp in August with an offer from Ohio State in his back pocket.

“Ohio State offered me at their camp Saturday,” said Williams, who had 17 receptions for 241 yards and four TDs last season. “I was offered by wide receivers coach Zach Smith. My goals for this season is to become a full-time starter on my high school team and be somebody my team can count on.”

Williams will join senior Jaeveyon Morton (38 receptions, 567 yards, 13 TDs) in King's aerial attack with Dequan Finn at quarterback.

Morton committed to Iowa State at the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Baltimore June 10.

Morton also had offers from Iowa, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Temple, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Massachusetts, Akron, Buffalo, Ball State, Kent State and Northern Illinois.

Finn, who will be a junior, is still without an offer. He will be at Ball State’s camp Friday and has gotten interest from Arizona, Arizona State, Western Michigan and Toledo.

Williams, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds and runs a 4.6 40, has also been offered by Kentucky, Syracuse, Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

“Ra’Shawn has a great personality and is a competitor and I think that’s what schools like when they see him,” said King coach Tyrone Spencer of Williams. “He’s a tough kid that doesn’t get rattled easily. It should be fun watching him grow and get better.”