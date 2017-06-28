East Lansing’s Brandon Johns, a 6-foot-8, 206-pound forward considered the top high school basketball player in the state, will announce his college choice via Twitter at 1 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Brandon Johns, a 6-foot-8, 206-pound forward considered the top high school basketball player in the state, will announce his college choice via Twitter at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Johns, who is ranked No. 54 in the nation according to 247Sports, is choosing between Michigan and Michigan State. He also has offers from Xavier, Creighton and Missouri, among others.

Michigan is considered the favorite for Johns by 247Sports, even though he plays for East Lansing. Michigan State recently received a commitment from Belleville’s Gabe Brown, who plays the same position as Johns.

Guard Foster Loyer of Clarkston and forward Thomas Kithier of Macomb Dakota also have committed to MSU. Guard David DeJulius of Detroit East English Village is UM’s lone commit for 2018