The majority of the top football players in the state of Michigan for the 2018 class already have found their future college homes.

Traverse City West tackle Ryan Hayes is committed to Michigan. Oak Park guard Marquan McCall is headed to Kentucky. Dearborn Divine Child defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan; Grand Rapids Catholic Central tackle Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; Muskegon tackle Antwan Reed, Penn State; Detroit East English center Tyrone Sampson, Syracuse; Farmington Hills Harrison linebacker Ovie Oghoufo, Notre Dame; Dearborn Divine Child quarterback Theo Day, Michigan State; Detroit Cass Tech linebacker DeAndre Square, Kentucky.

Milan tackle Michael Furtney has decided on Wisconsin and will be joined there by River Rouge safety Reggie Pearson, Gibraltar Carlson receiver Jaylan Franklin, and West Bloomfield receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott.

Rockford quarterback Jason Whittaker is headed to Northwestern and Saline tackle Dimitri Douglas committed to Michigan State.

More than two-thirds of the top 20 players in the state already have made up their minds, but still there are elite athletes still needing to decide.

The top player still available is Cass Tech four-star cornerback Kalon Gervin who de-committed from Notre Dame. He has narrowed his field to five, but Michigan is no longer in the mix.

“I came up with a top five: Oklahoma, Oregon, Louisville, Michigan State and Virginia Tech,” said Gervin, who has a 3.5 grade-point average. “Michigan offered me, but things just fell off after I first committed to Notre Dame. I hope to make my decision by the end of July or early August.

“All of the schools have recruited me as cornerback. They all fit my system, what I want to do education-wise, everything. I want to major in journalism, be a sports analyst.”

Gervin already has participated in the Under Armour camp in Chicago and plans to compete in The Nike Opening, an invitation-only high school camp that showcases some of the nation’s elite junior and senior prospects, in Beaverton, Ore.

“I’m on my way to The Nike Opening on Friday,” said Gervin, who runs a 4.41 40. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Oghoufo, Sampson and Belleville junior tackle Devontae Dobbs will join Gervin at The Opening.

U-D Jesuit running back Elijah Collins was a no-star recruit as a junior, but now is considered by Scout.com as a three-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the state, and No. 4 in the Midwest.

“I haven’t gone to any camps lately, just a lot of working out,” said Collins, who is a 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds with 4.6 speed. “I’ve taken visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Notre Dame. I went to Notre Dame just before school ended.

“I plan to make my decision by the end of the season. I’m still evaluating everything right now. Some schools have offered me for defense, some offense. My most recent offer, Mississippi State, is offering me for like a linebacker/safety position, and schools like Wisconsin and Michigan State have offered me as a running back.

“It’s very intriguing, the Michigan State offer because growing up I watched Michigan State football and liked watching Le’Veon Bell run for them. Notre Dame hasn’t offered me yet, waiting for my test scores from the ACT. I just got them back, got a 23. Notre Dame likes my speed, how I could play safety or linebacker.”

Detroit Country Day three-star linebacker Kolin Demens is currently in Scottsdale, Ariz., working out and getting ready to take visits to UCLA and USC next week.

“I’m working out at PEP (Performance Enhancement Professionals), a training facility a lot of NFL players work out at,” Demens said. “I’ll be here until mid-July. I’m going to LA next weekend and will be visiting USC and UCLA.

“I’m just taking things slow, waiting to take all my visits. I’ll take them during the season or in the spring. Michigan’s still high on my list. I grew up around the program when I was little since my brother (Kenny Demens) played there. It just feels like home to me. I’m still interested in Michigan State, too. I’m loving that coaching staff. Me and Coach (Mark) Dantonio have a good connection.”

Day, who committed to Michigan State in late February, has been elevated from a three-star to a four-star recruit after strong showings in two regional camps for The Opening, as well as the Under Armour camp in Chicago. He is now the No. 12 ranked pro style quarterback by 247Sports.

