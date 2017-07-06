Detroit Henry Ford Academy center Trevion Williams committed to Purdue on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tom Izzo and Michigan State had been loading up on in-state recruits for their 2018 class, but let one get away on Thursday.

The Spartans fell short in their lengthy pursuit of Detroit Henry Ford Academy center Trevion Williams, who announced his commitment to Purdue on Twitter.

Michigan State offered Williams, the No. 4 prospect in the state and No. 5 center in the nation in the 247Sports Composite rankings, in August. But the Spartans reportedly didn’t make the final cut and Williams’ final decision came down between Purdue and Xavier.

Williams (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) also had offers from Detroit Mercy, UNLV, Illinois and DePaul.

After years of recruitment, I've decided to further my academic and athletic career at West Lafayette, Indiana-future Boilermaker!!!#Purdue🚂 pic.twitter.com/naknvCAUv2 — Trevion Williams (@a1mighty_trey23) July 6, 2017

In his announcement, Williams shared his story about the role basketball played in his life and said the sport “was the only thing that kept me out of trouble” growing up in Chicago.

He tweeted that “violence was the only thing around town” and after his uncle was killed due to gun violence in September 2015, he moved to Michigan to live with other family members.

“Every time I step on the court, it’s for him because I know he’s watching, and I know he’s cheering me on from above,” Williams tweeted. “… God has given me a gift and I decided a long time ago to take advantage of that gift, instead of letting it go to waste.”

Williams is ranked a four-star prospect and the top center in the state by 247Sports, and a three-star prospect and the No. 2 center in Michigan by Scout.