With the high school football season starting Thursday, we've kicked off our coverage by previewing some of the top conferences in the Metro Detroit area.
Check back at detroitnews.com for more coverage as we preview additional conferences as well as feature the top teams and players in the run-up to the high school football season and the drive to the state championships at Ford Field.
Conference previews
