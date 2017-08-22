Buy Photo Dearborn Divine Child senior defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, left, bench presses 315 pounds and has added 25 pounds in mass since last season. (Photo: David Goricki, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

It would be safe to say that Aidan Hutchinson has grown a lot since stepping on the Dearborn Divine Child campus his freshman year.

Hutchinson, who was 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds his freshman year, has grown to 6-6 and 255 pounds. He is a Michigan commit and The Detroit News’ No. 2 player in the state as a defensive end who causes havoc, recording 68 tackles last season, including 11 sacks.

“I’ve always been tall for my grade and then I kind of shot up these last few years,” said Hutchinson before taking the field for a scrimmage at Tecumseh last week.

“Obviously, being 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds is a slight advantage over some of the other opponents I’ve faced. The height, it gets a little hard sometimes because you have to stay low and low man wins most of the time, but it’s great being this size because it’s brought me to where I am today.”

Hutchinson played at 6-4 and 230 pounds last season when he bench pressed 225 and he’s now up to 315 this year, which has led him to add 25 pounds in muscle.

“Every year it gets a little bit easier because I’m stronger,” said Hutchinson, who received his first offer from LSU his sophomore year with Michigan and its head coach Jim Harbaugh joining in soon after with an offer.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight, just grew and hit the weight room every day and was eating a lot.”

Hutchinson is looking forward to playing for Harbaugh in the Big House.

“It’s going to be great enrolling there next year,” said Hutchinson of Michigan. “It has a beautiful campus, great academics and obviously a great football team. My dad (Chris Hutchinson) played there, was an All-American there so I have legacy going on so that will be cool. My dad took me to the Michigan games when I was a kid."

Hutchinson will be following in his father’s footsteps after what he hopes will be another long run in the state playoffs.

He helped Divine Child (10-3) reach the Division 3 state semifinals last year and would love nothing more than to avenge the loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and reach Ford Field this time.

“It was the furthest we’ve been in 30 years, but we’re not just satisfied with making it to the state semis,” Hutchinson said. .

“I’d like a rematch, definitely would like a rematch with them.”

Hutchinson will also play offense this season, giving four-star quarterback and Michigan State recruit Theo Day a big target at tight end.

“He’s a great quarterback and I’m confident that when I’m open he can get me the ball,” said Hutchinson of Day. “I like playing defensive end the most, but tight end is growing on me quite a bit.”

No doubt, Chris Hutchinson was one of the best Michigan defensive players to ever wear the Maize and Blue uniform, earning All-American honors his senior year in 1992 when he was named the Big Ten’s top defensive lineman.

Playing defensive tackle at 6-2 and 230 pounds, Hutchinson played for Bo Schembechler, then Gary Moeller, helping Michigan defeat Washington in the 1993 Rose Bowl.

“I played two years for Bo and three years for Mo and my line coach my senior year was Greg Mattison who recruited Aidan,” Chris said.

“I met my wife while I was at Michigan and Aidan’s sisters are attending Michigan this year, sharing an apartment, one is a senior and the other is starting her freshman year.”

The Hutchinson Family is truly all about the University of Michigan and Aidan can’t wait to join them.

“Coach (Harbaugh) is a great guy, a very genuine guy who is truthful and I think he really cares about you and your family,” Hutchinson said.

And, of his father?

“He is an ER doctor at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak,” Aidan said. “I have the same interests as him, something in the sciences, interested in being a chiropractor.”

