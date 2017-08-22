David Goricki's top 20 high school football players
Click through the gallery to view David Goricki's top
Click through the gallery to view David Goricki's top 20 high school football players in Michigan.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
1. Kalon Gervin, 5-11, 180, Sr., CB, Cass Tech — Gervin in the No. 1-rated corner in the state, breaking up 14 passes and intercepting one while helping lead the Technicians to the state Division 1 championship. He committed to Notre Dame in February only to decommit in May. He has 39 offers, including Michigan, Michigan State and West Virginia.  Bryan Mitchell, special to The Detroit News
2. Aidan Hutchinson, 6-6, 255, Sr., DE-TE, Dearborn Divine Child — The son of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hutchinson is a strong, athletic two-way player who has also filled in at offensive guard and served as long snapper. The Michigan commit had 68 tackles and 11 sacks while helping Divine Child win a Catholic League title and reach the semifinals of the state playoffs last year.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
3. Marquan McCall, 6-4, 330, Sr., G, Oak Park — A four-star guard, McCall made a name for himself during Sound Body Sound Body camp prior to his sophomore year, then suffered a knee injury early during his junior season, leading to surgery. He was recruited by numerous national powers, including Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State before deciding on Kentucky. He said he has successfully recovered from his left knee (ACL, meniscus) and will be ready for his senior season. “We’re trying to win a ring, been in the weight room 24/7,” McCall said.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
4. Ryan Hayes, 6-7, 265, Sr., DE, TE, T, Traverse City West — His coach Tim Wooer says Hayes is a carbon copy of Jake Fisher, who played for him before moving on to Oregon and is now the starting tackle of the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s got a great frame and is an incredible athlete,” Wooer said. Hayes has an opportunity to play baseball and football at Michigan.  Scout.com
5. Devontae Dobbs, 6-4, 270, Jr., Belleville — He is considered the top tackle in the country for the 2019 class and is getting offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State. His sophomore season was cut short with a foot injury midway through the season. His injured foot did not require surgery and he feels 100 percent. “He’s big, strong and athletic with great feet,” coach Jermain Crowell said.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
6. Jalen Mayfield, 6-5, 270, T-DE, Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Mayfield is an outstanding multi-sport athlete who is a three-year starter in basketball as well as a two-way standout in football. He is a Michigan commit, recruited to play as an offensive lineman. Mayfield had 75 tackles, including 16 sacks at defensive end last year.  Scout.com
7. Tyrone Sampson, 6-3, 315, Sr., C, Detroit East English — The Syracuse commit is a dominant run blocker and pass protector for East English while also playing defensive tackle for Rod Oden’s team. “He’s a tremendous run blocker and pass protector.”  Detroit News archives
8. Theo Day, 6-5, 210, Sr., QB, Dearborn Divine Child — He had a strong offseason in camps, increasing his status from a three- to a four-star quarterback. He completed 66 percent of his passes (122-of-188) for 1,833 yards and 22 TDs to lead Divine Child to a Division 3 state semifinal appearance. He is a Michigan State commit. “He works at his craft, never been around a quarterback who has worked like he’s worked," coach John Filiatraut said. "When we take a day off, he’s still out there throwing. He has great arm strength. He’s blessed with the physical tools and at the end of the year last season he was our best runner. And, if he wasn’t a Division 1 quarterback, he’d be a Division 1 safety.”  Steve Perez, The Detroit News
9. Ovie Oghoufo, 6-3, 210, Sr., LB, Farmington Hills Harrison — Oghoufo has great size and quickness and uses that great speed to close in and force turnovers or get to the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage. “He competes very hard and has the ability to go sideline-to-sideline and is just a tenacious player,” coach John Herrington said. Oghoufo is a Notre Dame commit.  Scout.com
10. Kolin Demens, 6-2, 215, Sr., LB, Detroit Country Day — Demens caused havoc for opposing quarterbacks and running backs, getting in on 66 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He has offers from Michigan, UCLA, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan State among others. “What makes Kolin special is his athleticism and tremendous overall ability,” coach Dan MacLean said. “He has size, sneaky speed and tremendous leaping ability and he can be physical while also having the skill to do whatever is needed in the game of football.”  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
11. Anthony Bradford, 6-5, 330, Jr., T, Muskegon — Bradford has developed into an outstanding run blocker for two-time Division 3 state runner-up Muskegon. He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Kentucky and several others. “He’s really strong, 25 reps of benching 225 pounds,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He has good low leverage and is an outstanding run blocker.”  Scout.com
12. Elijah Collins, 6-1, 200, Sr., RB, U-D Jesuit — Collins is the top running back in the state and has the ability to play multiple positions on defense, including linebacker and safety. He used his 4.5 speed to score six TDs in one win., scoring on a 75-yard kickoff return, a 44-yard reception, an interception return and three rushing TDs. He also rushed for 120 yards in a win over St. Joseph. “Elijah is a special football player and has a chance to score every time he touches the ball," coach Oscar Olejniczak said. Collins has 20 offers, including Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa.  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
13. Julian Barnett, 6-2, 195, Jr., WR-CB, Belleville — Barnett has developed into an elite two-way player for Belleville, using his 4.5 speed to help him become a shutdown corner while being a big-play man on offense. “He’s the fastest kid on our team and loves contact and has a great skillset,” Coach Jermain Crowell said. Barnett has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and Michigan State.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
14. DeAndre Square, 6-1, 205, Sr., LB, Detroit Cass Tech — Square was in on 72 tackles to help Cass Tech win the Division 1 state championship last year. He is a Kentucky commit. “He has a fast motor, works hard and is the type of kid who brings excitement to your defense, just is a great player,” Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher said.  Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News
15. Reggie Pearson, 5-11, 190, Sr., S, River Rouge — The Wisconsin commit is a hard hitter and always in the right position. He got in on 120 tackles last season, had six pass break-ups and seven nterceptions. “He’s smart, a coach on the field who gets everybody where they need to be,” coach Corey Parker said.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
16. Davion Williams, 6-2, 185, Sr., CB-WR, Belleville — The Michigan State commit was more known for his basketball ability until going out for football for the first time last year. He had 24 tackles while intercepting three passes, returning one for a TD. He also plays some offense. “He’s a super athletic player, a freak athlete who is going to be a great cover guy,” coach Jermain Crowell said.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
17. RaShawn Allen, 5-9, 205, Sr., RB, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s — Last year, Allen rushed for a school-record 2,131 yards and 22 TDS, including 136 in the Division 3 state championship game win over Muskegon. “He’s strong and fast,” said Coach George Porritt said of Allen, who has a 4.2 GPA and is being recruited by several Ivy League schools.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
18. Jaeveyon Morton, 5-10, 180, Sr., CB-WR, Detroit King — The Iowa State commit is one of the premier cornerbacks in the state with the ability to make big plays on the offensive side of the ball as well. He had 38 receptions for 567 yards and 13 TDs. On the defensive side, he had six interceptions, returning four for TDs, while while breaking up seven passes.  Scout.com
19. Jaylan Franklin, 6-5, 205, Sr., QB-S, Gibraltar Carlson — Franklin is one of the premier athletes in the state who is capable of playing multiple positions. The Wisconsin commit threw for 964 yards last season, rushing for 779 yards out of the spread offense while making 89 tackles at cornerback. “He’s a leader, very versatile where he can do a lot of different things,” said Coach Jack Giarmo of Franklin who runs a 4.5 40.  Scout.com
20. Tariq Reid, 6-0, 206, Sr., RB, Davison — Reid rushed for 2,064 yards (224 carries) and 36 TDs last season to help Davison to a 10-1 record. He has put on 15 pounds of muscle from a year ago.“His vision is incredible and so is his ability to change direction and run through defenders,” coach Kyle Zimmerman said. Reid has offers from Air Force, several Ivy League and Division II schools.  Courtesy photo


    It would be safe to say that Aidan Hutchinson has grown a lot since stepping on the Dearborn Divine Child campus his freshman year.

    Hutchinson, who was 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds his freshman year, has grown to 6-6 and 255 pounds. He is a Michigan commit and The Detroit News’ No. 2 player in the state as a defensive end who causes havoc, recording 68 tackles last season, including 11 sacks.

    “I’ve always been tall for my grade and then I kind of shot up these last few years,” said Hutchinson before taking the field for a scrimmage at Tecumseh last week.

    “Obviously, being 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds is a slight advantage over some of the other opponents I’ve faced. The height, it gets a little hard sometimes because you have to stay low and low man wins most of the time, but it’s great being this size because it’s brought me to where I am today.”

    Hutchinson played at 6-4 and 230 pounds last season when he bench pressed 225 and he’s now up to 315 this year, which has led him to add 25 pounds in muscle.

    More: Prep football preview: Catholic League

    “Every year it gets a little bit easier because I’m stronger,” said Hutchinson, who received his first offer from LSU his sophomore year with Michigan and its head coach Jim Harbaugh joining in soon after with an offer.

    “I’ve put on a lot of weight, just grew and hit the weight room every day and was eating a lot.”

    Hutchinson is looking forward to playing for Harbaugh in the Big House.

    “It’s going to be great enrolling there next year,” said Hutchinson of Michigan. “It has a beautiful campus, great academics and obviously a great football team. My dad (Chris Hutchinson) played there, was an All-American there so I have legacy going on so that will be cool. My dad took me to the Michigan games when I was a kid."

    Hutchinson will be following in his father’s footsteps after what he hopes will be another long run in the state playoffs.

    He helped Divine Child (10-3) reach the Division 3 state semifinals last year and would love nothing more than to avenge the loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and reach Ford Field this time.

    “It was the furthest we’ve been in 30 years, but we’re not just satisfied with making it to the state semis,” Hutchinson said. .

    “I’d like a rematch, definitely would like a rematch with them.”

    Hutchinson will also play offense this season, giving four-star quarterback and Michigan State recruit Theo Day a big target at tight end.

    “He’s a great quarterback and I’m confident that when I’m open he can get me the ball,” said Hutchinson of Day. “I like playing defensive end the most, but tight end is growing on me quite a bit.”

    No doubt, Chris Hutchinson was one of the best Michigan defensive players to ever wear the Maize and Blue uniform, earning All-American honors his senior year in 1992 when he was named the Big Ten’s top defensive lineman.

    Playing defensive tackle at 6-2 and 230 pounds, Hutchinson played for Bo Schembechler, then Gary Moeller, helping Michigan defeat Washington in the 1993 Rose Bowl.

    “I played two years for Bo and three years for Mo and my line coach my senior year was Greg Mattison who recruited Aidan,” Chris said.

    “I met my wife while I was at Michigan and Aidan’s sisters are attending Michigan this year, sharing an apartment, one is a senior and the other is starting her freshman year.”

    The Hutchinson Family is truly all about the University of Michigan and Aidan can’t wait to join them.

    “Coach (Harbaugh) is a great guy, a very genuine guy who is truthful and I think he really cares about you and your family,” Hutchinson said.

    And, of his father?

    “He is an ER doctor at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak,” Aidan said. “I have the same interests as him, something in the sciences, interested in being a chiropractor.”

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    twitter/DavidGoricki

