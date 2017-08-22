Buy Photo Michael Furtney (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here are Michigan high school football players ranked No. 21-50 by The Detroit News.

21. Michael Furtney, 6-5, 290, Sr. T, Milan: Three-star Wisconsin commit is smart (3.9 GPA) and a great run blocker.

22. Brandon Gray, 6-5, 190, Sr., WR, Detroit Cass Tech: Three-star Washington State commit had 11 TD receptions last year for Southfield A&T.

23. Mazi Smith, 6-3, 305, JR., DT, East Kentwood: Cousin of former MSU star T.J. Duckett is big and strong. He has offers from Alabama, UM, MSU.

24. Jason Whittaker, 6-5, 205, Sr., QB, Rockford: Strong-armed quarterback is a Northwestern commit.

25. Andre Carter, 6-4, 230, Sr., DE, Detroit Cass Tech: Three-star Western Michigan commit and transfer from Southfield A&T is strong, athletic.

26. Antwan Reed, 6-7, 330, Sr., T, Muskegon: Penn State commit is long and rangy, outstanding pass blocker.

27. Dimitri Douglas, 6-4, 290, Sr., T, Saline: Great feet, strong and quick. Michigan State commit.

28. Taj Mustapha, 6-2, 185, Sr., WR, West Bloomfield: Wisconsin commit has great hands. He had 47 receptions, 879 yards, 9 TDs.

Lee Payton (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

29. Lee Payton, 6-3, 220, Sr., TE, River Rouge: Three-star Western Michigan commit is an athletic tight end with great hands.

30. Lew Nichols, 6-0, 195, Jr., RB, Detroit Cass Tech: Rushed for 1,328 yards (153 carries) for Southfield A&T last year.

31. Jaren Mangham, 6-2, 210, Jr., RB, Detroit Cass Tech: Physical four-star back has offers from Mississippi State, MSU, Oregon and UCLA.

32. Dwan Mathis, 6-4, 185, Jr., QB, Oak Park: Expect breakout season for strong-armed quarterback who received offer from MSU.

33. A.J. Abbott, 6-1, 180, Sr., WR, West Bloomfield: Wisconsin commit had 46 receptions for 906 yards and six TDs last year for Northville.

34. Desjuan Johnson, 6-3, 250, Sr., DE, Detroit East English: Freak athlete is an outstanding pass rusher, 20 sacks last season. He is WMU commit.

35. Logan Brown, 6-6, 285, Jr., T, East Kentwood: Big, strong OT has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, MSU.

36. Sam Johnson, 6-4, 190, Jr., QB, Walled Lake Western: Improved mechanics should help Johnson after transferring in from Southfield A&T.

37. Spencer Brown, 6-6, 295, Jr., T, Walled Lake Western: Michigan State commit has good feet and is an excellent run blocker.

38. Ladarius Jefferson, 6-2, 215, Sr., QB, Muskegon: Central Florida-bound QB has strong arm and is outstanding runner.

39. Patrick Lupro, 5-9, 185, Sr., CB, Belleville: Outstanding cover man with good speed. Bowling Green commit.

40. Vincent Gray, 6-2, 185, Sr., CB, Rochester Adams: Missouri commit is great man-to-man defender.

41. Bryce Veasley, 6-4, 230, Sr., QB, West Bloomfield: Strong armed QB threw for 2,525 yards and 25 TDs last season. Bowling Green commit.

42. Marvin Grant, 6-1, 190, Jr., S, Detroit King: Good ball skills, sure tackler, expected to run ball this season. Offers from Michigan, Notre Dame.

43. El-Julian Jordan, 6-3, 220, Sr., QB, Detroit Central: Western Michigan commit threw for 3,000 yards, 31 TDs after transferring from Detroit King.

44. Robert Daniel, 6-0, 190, Sr., S, Oak Park: Four-year starter moved over from corner to safety this season. Numerous MAC offers.

45. DeQuan Finn, 6-0, 180, Jr., QB, Detroit King: Threw for 2,175 yards and accounted for 35 TDs and is faster and stronger, putting on 20 pounds.

46. Ben VanSumeren, 6-3, 230, Sr., TE, Essexville-Garber: Great hands, good route runner, had 776 receiving yards, 14 TDs last season. MAC offers.

47. Alex Howie, 6-5, 300, Sr., T, Salem: Strong and athletic, owns offers from Washington State, Virginia and Indiana.

48. Zhamaine March, 5-8, 165, Sr., RB, Detroit East English: Game-breaker, three straight seasons of 2,000 all-purpose yards. Northern Illinois commit.

49. Marcus Fuqua, 6-1, 190, Jr., S, Southfield A&T: Impact player, eight interceptions last season, returning three for TDs.

50. Aaron Jackson, 6-2, 210, Sr., QB, Detroit Cass Tech: Eastern Michigan-bound QB ready to take over Cass Tech’s offense on full-time basis.