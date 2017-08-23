Detroit
1. Detroit Cass Tech (14-0)
2. Detroit King (12-2)
3. Detroit East English (5-4)
4. U-D Jesuit (6-3)
5. Detroit Central (7-5)
6. Detroit Mumford (8-3)
7. Detroit Cody (6-4)
8. Detroit Denby (8-2)
9. Detroit Western (5-4)
10. Detroit Renaissance (3-6)
North
1. West Bloomfield (6-5)
2. Walled Lake Western (12-2)
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (10-4)
4. Southfield A&T (8-4)
5. Oak Park (7-4)
6. Clarkston (9-3)
7. Detroit Catholic Central (13-1)
8. Farmington Hills Harrison (5-4)
9. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-4)
T10. Birmingham Groves (11-2)
T10. Bloomfield Hills (9-1)
East
1. Utica Eisenhower (12-1)
2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (6-4)
3. Macomb Dakota (7-4)
4. Warren De La Salle (4-5)
5. Romeo (9-4)
6. Grosse Pointe South (8-4)
7. Sterling Heights Stevenson (1-8)
8. Warren Mott (7-3)
9. L’Anse Creuse North (6-4)
10. Grosse Pointe North (8-3)
West
1. Belleville (7-3)
2. River Rouge (11-2)
3. Saline (11-1)
4. Dearborn Divine Child (10-3)
5. Canton (8-3)
6. Northville (7-3)
7. Wyandotte (7-3)
8. Livonia Franklin (7-4)
9. Livonia Churchill (5-4)
10. Allen Park (11-1)
