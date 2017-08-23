LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (14-0)

2. Detroit King (12-2)

3. Detroit East English (5-4)

4. U-D Jesuit (6-3)

5. Detroit Central (7-5)

6. Detroit Mumford (8-3)

7. Detroit Cody (6-4)

8. Detroit Denby (8-2)

9. Detroit Western (5-4)

10. Detroit Renaissance (3-6)

North

1. West Bloomfield (6-5)

2. Walled Lake Western (12-2)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (10-4)

4. Southfield A&T (8-4)

5. Oak Park (7-4)

6. Clarkston (9-3)

7. Detroit Catholic Central (13-1)

8. Farmington Hills Harrison (5-4)

9. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-4)

T10. Birmingham Groves (11-2)

T10. Bloomfield Hills (9-1)

East

1. Utica Eisenhower (12-1)

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (6-4)

3. Macomb Dakota (7-4)

4. Warren De La Salle (4-5)

5. Romeo (9-4)

6. Grosse Pointe South (8-4)

7. Sterling Heights Stevenson (1-8)

8. Warren Mott (7-3)

9. L’Anse Creuse North (6-4)

10. Grosse Pointe North (8-3)

West

1. Belleville (7-3)

2. River Rouge (11-2)

3. Saline (11-1)

4. Dearborn Divine Child (10-3)

5. Canton (8-3)

6. Northville (7-3)

7. Wyandotte (7-3)

8. Livonia Franklin (7-4)

9. Livonia Churchill (5-4)

10. Allen Park (11-1)

