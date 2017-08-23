Buy Photo The Belleville high school football team opens the season against Brighton. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.

Novi at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Novi

Beard: Groves

Robinson: Groves

Yuhas: Novi

Brighton at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Robinson: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (Best bet)

Detroit Cass Tech at Pickerington Central

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids

Goricki: East Grand Rapids

Beard: East Grand Rapids

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: East Grand Rapids

Macomb Dakota at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: St. Mary’s

Beard: St. Mary’s

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: St. Mary’s

West Bloomfield vs. Walled Lake Western at Wayne State

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: WL Western

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Birmingham Brother Rice vs. U-D Jesuit at Berkley

Goricki: U-D Jesuit

Beard: Brother Rice (Best bet)

Robinson: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Allen Park at Trenton

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Robinson: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Dearborn at Northville

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville

Robinson: Northville

Yuhas: Northville

Dearborn Divine Child at Benton Harbor

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Benton Harbor

Robinson: Benton Harbor

Yuhas: Benton Harbor

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Stevenson

Robinson: Stevenson

Yuhas: Franklin

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit C.C. (Best bet)

Beard: Detroit C.C.

Robinson: Detroit C.C. (Best bet)

Yuhas: Detroit C.C.

Oak Park vs. Utica Eisenhower at Wayne State

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Robinson: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

River Rouge vs. Detroit East English Village at Wayne State

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: East English

Robinson: River Rouge

Yuhas: East English

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Detroit King at Wayne State

Goricki: Cathedral

Beard: King

Robinson: King

Yuhas: King