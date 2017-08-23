David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.
Novi at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Novi
Beard: Groves
Robinson: Groves
Yuhas: Novi
Brighton at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Robinson: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (Best bet)
Detroit Cass Tech at Pickerington Central
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Robinson: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids
Goricki: East Grand Rapids
Beard: East Grand Rapids
Robinson: Harrison
Yuhas: East Grand Rapids
Macomb Dakota at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: St. Mary’s
Beard: St. Mary’s
Robinson: Dakota
Yuhas: St. Mary’s
West Bloomfield vs. Walled Lake Western at Wayne State
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: WL Western
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Birmingham Brother Rice vs. U-D Jesuit at Berkley
Goricki: U-D Jesuit
Beard: Brother Rice (Best bet)
Robinson: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Allen Park at Trenton
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Robinson: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Dearborn at Northville
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville
Robinson: Northville
Yuhas: Northville
Dearborn Divine Child at Benton Harbor
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Benton Harbor
Robinson: Benton Harbor
Yuhas: Benton Harbor
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Stevenson
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Stevenson
Robinson: Stevenson
Yuhas: Franklin
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit C.C. (Best bet)
Beard: Detroit C.C.
Robinson: Detroit C.C. (Best bet)
Yuhas: Detroit C.C.
Oak Park vs. Utica Eisenhower at Wayne State
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Robinson: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
River Rouge vs. Detroit East English Village at Wayne State
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: East English
Robinson: River Rouge
Yuhas: East English
Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Detroit King at Wayne State
Goricki: Cathedral
Beard: King
Robinson: King
Yuhas: King
