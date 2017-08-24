For the first time since 2011, Detroit Cass Tech lost its season-opening game on Thursday. Pickerington Central (Ohio) defeated Cass Tech 24-21 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo.
After falling behind 14-0 midway through the second quarter, Cass Tech stormed back in the second half to take its first lead, 21-17, on an Aaron Jackson quarterback keeper. It was his second rushing touchdown of the game and Jaren Mangham rushed for the successful two-point coversion.
Mangham, the starting running back, suffered an apparent leg injury later in the game.
Pickerington’s Demeatric Crenshaw scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper for the winning touchdown with 3:15 left in the game.
Cass Tech will come home next Friday to host Chicago Simeon (Illinois).
