Detroit PSL
Detroit Renaissance 49, Detroit Osborn 8
Downriver
Trenton 20, Allen Park 14
Lakes Valley
Milford at Waterford Mott
South Lyon at Walled Lake Northern
South Lyon East at Waterford Kettering
White Lake Lakeland at Walled Lake Central
Macomb Area
NB Anchor Bay at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
Port Huron at Utica
Roseville 34, East Detroit 13
St Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, St Clair Shores South Lake 6
Warren Woods Tower at Warren Cousino
OAA
Birmingham Groves 42, Novi 21
Bloomfield Hills 21, Birmingham Seaholm 19
Farmington at Berkley
Madison Heights Madison 54, Warren Lincoln 7
Rochester Adams 38, Rochester 6
Troy 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 25
Other
Addison 79, Dearborn Hts. Star International 12
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28, Bridgeport 6
Armada at Clawson
BH Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Redford Union 0
Brighton at Belleville
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Lake Orion 17
Clinton T’ship Clintondale 22, Dearborn Hts. Crestwood 19
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Sterling Heights 20
Detroit Cody 22, Grosse Pointe North 20
Detroit Mumford 36, Harper Woods Chandler Park 32
East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8
Ecorse at Wayne Memorial
Flatrock 35, Garden City 10
Flint Powers Catholic 7, Redford Thurston 6
Hartland at Westland John Glenn
Macomb Dakota 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 24
Madison Heights Lamphere at Ferndale
Onsted 43, Dearborn Hts. Annapolis 12
Pickerington Central (OH) 24, Detroit Cass Tech 21
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 19, Utica Ford 12
Saginaw Arthur Hill at Ann Arbor Skyline
Southfield Bradford at Detroit Edison, 4
Stevensville Lakeshore 37, Battle Creek Central 14
Troy Athens at Warren Mott
Walled Lake Western 19, West Bloomfield 14
