Thursday night prep football
Walled Lake Western's Justin Thomas and Zak Kempster
Walled Lake Western's Justin Thomas and Zak Kempster celebrate their 19-14 victory over West Bloomfield during the Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on August 24, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Western quarterback Sam Johnson is brought down at
Western quarterback Sam Johnson is brought down at the legs by W. Bloomfield's Limani Laster in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
W. Bloomfield's Lance Dixon just misses intercepting
W. Bloomfield's Lance Dixon just misses intercepting a pass intended for Western's Kevin Jackson in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Western's Sam Johnson eyes the end zone and takes the
Western's Sam Johnson eyes the end zone and takes the ball in for a score on a quarterback sneak to tie the game up in the 2nd quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
W. Bloomfield's Taj Mustapha takes the ball upfield
W. Bloomfield's Taj Mustapha takes the ball upfield in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Western's Justin Thomas appears to run into W. Bloomfield's
Western's Justin Thomas appears to run into W. Bloomfield's Taj Mustapha on a long pass but no interference is called and the half ends tied at 7 each.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Western quarterback Sam Johnson reaches over for the
Western quarterback Sam Johnson reaches over for the go-ahead winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit PSL

    Detroit Renaissance 49, Detroit Osborn 8

    Downriver

    Trenton 20, Allen Park 14

    Lakes Valley

    Milford at Waterford Mott

    South Lyon at Walled Lake Northern

    South Lyon East at Waterford Kettering

    White Lake Lakeland at Walled Lake Central

    Macomb Area

    NB Anchor Bay at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

    Port Huron at Utica

    Roseville 34, East Detroit 13

    St Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, St Clair Shores South Lake 6

    Warren Woods Tower at Warren Cousino

    OAA

    Birmingham Groves 42, Novi 21

    Bloomfield Hills 21, Birmingham Seaholm 19

    Farmington at Berkley

    Madison Heights Madison 54, Warren Lincoln 7

    Rochester Adams 38, Rochester 6

    Troy 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 25

    Other

    Addison 79, Dearborn Hts. Star International 12

    Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28, Bridgeport 6

    Armada at Clawson

    BH Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Redford Union 0

    Brighton at Belleville

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Lake Orion 17

    Clinton T’ship Clintondale 22, Dearborn Hts. Crestwood 19

    Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Sterling Heights 20

    Detroit Cody 22, Grosse Pointe North 20

    Detroit Mumford 36, Harper Woods Chandler Park 32

    East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8

    Ecorse at Wayne Memorial

    Flatrock 35, Garden City 10

    Flint Powers Catholic 7, Redford Thurston 6

    Hartland at Westland John Glenn

    Macomb Dakota 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 24

    Madison Heights Lamphere at Ferndale

    Onsted 43, Dearborn Hts. Annapolis 12

    Pickerington Central (OH) 24, Detroit Cass Tech 21

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 19, Utica Ford 12

    Saginaw Arthur Hill at Ann Arbor Skyline

    Southfield Bradford at Detroit Edison, 4

    Stevensville Lakeshore 37, Battle Creek Central 14

    Troy Athens at Warren Mott

    Walled Lake Western 19, West Bloomfield 14

