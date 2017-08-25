Today’s games
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Catholic League
Detroit U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Brother Rice
G.P. Woods Univ. Liggett at Waterford Lakes, 7:30
Detroit PSL
Detroit Pershing at Detroit Henry Ford
Downriver
Allen Park at Trenton
Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven
Southgate Anderson at Melvindale
Taylor Kennedy at Lincoln Park
Taylor Truman at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Independent
Southfield Christian at A.H. Oakland Christian
OAA
Oxford at Romeo
Other
Almont at Grosse Ile, 4
Ann Arbor Huron at Detroit Southeastern, 4
Brown City at New Haven
Center Line at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Chelsea at Milan
Dearborn at Northville
Dearborn Divine Child at Benton Harbor
Detroit Cesar Chavez at Clarkston Everest
Detroit CMA at Mount Clemens
Detroit Community at Detroit Douglass
Detroit Country Day at Grand Rapids CC
Detroit Public Safety at Detroit Voyageur, 12
Detroit Universal at Rochester Hills Lutheran NW
Detroit Western International at Hamtramck
Dundee at Carleton Airport
Harper Woods at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Hazel Park at Warren Fitzgerald
Lapeer at Clarkston
Livonia Churchill at Monroe
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Stevenson
Lowell at Warren De La Salle
Macomb Lutheran North at Livonia Clarenceville
Melvindale ABT at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Monroe Jefferson at Ida
Plymouth at Dearborn Fordson
Pontiac at Detroit Old Redford
Pontiac Notre Dame at Detroit Collegiate, 5
Romulus at Riverview
Romulus Summit at Detroit University Prep Sci & Math, 4
Salem at New Boston Huron
St Clair Shores Lakeview at Royal Oak
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Detroit Catholic Central
Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Delta Prep, 7:30
Saturday
Catholic League
Allen Park Cabrini at Marine City Cardinal Mooney
Other
Adrian Madison at Royal Oak Shrine, 2
Detroit Leadership at Detroit University Prep, 4
Muskegon Mona Shores at Canton, 12
North Farmington at Greenville, 7:30
Oak Park at Utica Eisenhower, 3
River Rouge at Detroit East English, 12
Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) at Detroit King, 6
