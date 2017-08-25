LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Today’s games

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

Catholic League

Detroit U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Brother Rice

G.P. Woods Univ. Liggett at Waterford Lakes, 7:30

Detroit PSL

Detroit Pershing at Detroit Henry Ford

Downriver

Allen Park at Trenton

Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven

Southgate Anderson at Melvindale

Taylor Kennedy at Lincoln Park

Taylor Truman at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Independent

Southfield Christian at A.H. Oakland Christian

OAA

Oxford at Romeo

Other

Almont at Grosse Ile, 4

Ann Arbor Huron at Detroit Southeastern, 4

Brown City at New Haven

Center Line at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Chelsea at Milan

Dearborn at Northville

Dearborn Divine Child at Benton Harbor

Detroit Cesar Chavez at Clarkston Everest

Detroit CMA at Mount Clemens

Detroit Community at Detroit Douglass

Detroit Country Day at Grand Rapids CC

Detroit Public Safety at Detroit Voyageur, 12

Detroit Universal at Rochester Hills Lutheran NW

Detroit Western International at Hamtramck

Dundee at Carleton Airport

Harper Woods at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Hazel Park at Warren Fitzgerald

Lapeer at Clarkston

Livonia Churchill at Monroe

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Stevenson

Lowell at Warren De La Salle

Macomb Lutheran North at Livonia Clarenceville

Melvindale ABT at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Monroe Jefferson at Ida

Plymouth at Dearborn Fordson

Pontiac at Detroit Old Redford

Pontiac Notre Dame at Detroit Collegiate, 5

Romulus at Riverview

Romulus Summit at Detroit University Prep Sci & Math, 4

Salem at New Boston Huron

St Clair Shores Lakeview at Royal Oak

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Detroit Catholic Central

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Delta Prep, 7:30

Saturday

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini at Marine City Cardinal Mooney

Other

Adrian Madison at Royal Oak Shrine, 2

Detroit Leadership at Detroit University Prep, 4

Muskegon Mona Shores at Canton, 12

North Farmington at Greenville, 7:30

Oak Park at Utica Eisenhower, 3

River Rouge at Detroit East English, 12

Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) at Detroit King, 6

