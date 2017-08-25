Birmingham Brother Rice's Reese Trahey, right, celebrates his team's first touchdown of the season during the first quarter. (Photo: Virginia Lozano, Special to Detroit News)

Berkley — In his first year as head coach of Birmingham Brother Rice, Adam Korzeniewski looks to lead his team to a successful season — and he’s off to a good start, with a 26-7 win over U-D Jesuit on Friday night.

Brother Rice wasted no time, striking on its first possession of the game. Senior quarterback Mariano Valenti connected with fellow senior Reese Trahey on a 21-yard completion to put Brother Rice on the scoreboard with 9:07 left in the first quarter.

Valenti was the star of the game, finishing 17-for-28 for 188 yards with one touchdown pass in the air. He ran for 59 yards with a touchdown.

“I felt good out there today,” Valenti said. “We were able to make the big plays.”

Brother Rice put this one away with a one-sided fourth quarter, as Valenti scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to put Brother Rice up 24-7. A safety was the final score.

Defense was the story early for Rice, as Jesuit went three-and-out on its first possession. Jesuit's offense looked out of sync early.

Korzeniewski raved about the defensive effort. Jesuit finished the game with 51 passing yards.

“We had a game plan going into the game and we were able to execute,” he said. “I was proud of the way we played.”

Jesuit did show some life toward the end of the second quarter. Senior running back Elijah Collins led the drive, capitalizing on a big run for 27 yards. The drive ended on a 3-yard touchdown run from Collins to head to halftime trailing, 17-7.

It was all Brother Rice early, though.

Things started with a first-down run on fourth down from senior running back Jack Moran. A personal foul on Jesuit added 15 more yards. A third-down pass interference call on Jesuit took Brother Rice to the 6-yard line. Brother Rice got a successful field goal from senior Christian Hajjar that put his team up, 10-0, late in the first quarter.

The second quarter started off just like the first for Brother Rice as it scored on a 2-yard run from Moran for a 17-0 lead.

“This win is a big one for us,” Valenti said. “It always feels good to win the season opener.

Brother Rice had a total of 53 plays for 305 yards opposed to Jesuit's 50 plays for 184 yards.

“I look forward to see how much we grow and improve in certain areas throughout the season,” Korzeniewski said.

More games

Detroit Community 42, Detroit Douglass 6: Rayvon Williamson punched in one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown, and returned a 102-yard interception for his third touchdown,Melike Moore threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Kejuan Sanders had eight tackles and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Tyreese Allen had 16 tackles for Community.

Detroit Southeastern 6, Ann Arbor Huron 3: Anthony Johnson was 12-for-22 throwing for 250 yards and had an interception on defense, Geris Gordon rushed 15 times for 101 yards, Damario Woods recorded 11 tackles and Deshawn Bratley had seven catches for 108 yards for Southeastern.

Detroit Voyageur 38, Detroit Public Safety 0: Dezmond Ambrose had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, Dewayne Washington caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores, and Malik Henderson recorded 11 tackles and one interception for Voyageur.

Detroit Western 17, Hamtramck 16: Derrick Corbin Jr. carried for 93 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and completed five of 10 passes for 94 yards including a TD pass to Dayone Smith.

Fowler 44, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 12: Julian Davis had nine rushes for 93 yards, Maurice Hutchinson had 13 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryce Terko recorded 11 tackles for Parkway Christian.

Gibraltar Carlson 31, Woodhaven 28: Clarence Madison had three touchdowns and 76 yards rushing on 14 carries, Doug Baldensberger picked up 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and Dom Priess had 12 tackles for Woodhaven.

Riverview 46 Romulus 30: Dominic Wood had eight carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and Cameron Rogers rushed 19 times for 193 yards and two scores for Riverview. Tarrell Hughley had eight carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns for Romulus.

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer; News staff contributed