Detroit East English took advantage of three second half takeaways to open its season with a 38-29 comeback victory over River Rouge in football on Saturday in the Detroit Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University.

East English senior running back Zhamaine March started off the scoring on the third play from scrimmage when he burst through the line for a 50-yard rushing touchdown, but River Rouge answered right back by taking the ensuing kickoff back for a score, and at halftime, the score was 18-12 for River Rouge.

That’s when East English coach Rod Oden made a few adjustments.

“We were doing little things wrong. We were misaligned on two of their touchdown runs,” Oden said. "They were in an unbalanced formation that we didn’t recognize.”

Oden’s changes led to three River Rouge turnovers in the second half, one interception and two lost fumbles.

East English had taken a 29-24 lead midway through the third quarter, but River Rouge was threatening inside the red zone when senior defensive end Desjuan Johnson (Western Michigan) recorded back-to-back sacks on the River Rouge quarterback to take them out of scoring position.

March had two touchdowns, junior running back Jordan Anderson recorded a five-yard touchdown reception, senior wide receiver Cortez Berry had an eight-yard scoring catch, and sophomore wide receiver Lemuel Watley recorded a 65-yard touchdown reception for East English.

River Rouge next plays Detroit Cody at Detroit Renaissance on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. East English travels to Ohio to face East Cleveland-Shaw on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.

More football



Detroit University Prep 49 Detroit Leadership Academy 6: Davon Ford had 70 yards rushing, 35 and 20-yard TDs runs, Kyle Henderson had 80 yards rushing with two scores, Leo Mumpfield threw for 102 yards and two TDs, Derrick Howard returned an interception 80 yards for a score, and Devin Laws recorded a sack and 11 tackles for University Prep.

Saturday's scores

Catholic League

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Allen Park Cabrini 7 p.m.

Other

Detroit East English 38, River Rouge 29

Detroit King 38, Indianapolis Cathedral 35

East Kentwood 35, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 6

Muskegon Mona Shores 46, Canton 36

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 46, Adrian Madison 15

Utica Eisenhower 24, Oak Park 7