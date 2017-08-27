Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34) races untouched for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as King defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 38-35 Saturday, August. 26, 2017 at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here are new prep football rankings for Week 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 1. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Detroit King (1-0) – defeated Indianapolis Cathedral, 38-35

2. Belleville (1-0) – defeated Brighton, 34-31 (OT)

3. Walled Lake Western (1-0) – defeated West Bloomfield, 19-14

4. Muskegon (1-0) – defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 56-0

5. Detroit Cass Tech (0-1) – lost to Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 24-21

6. Rockford (1-0) – defeated Saline, 14-0

7. Utica Eisenhower (1-0), defeated Oak Park, 24-7

8. Clarkston (1-0) – defeated Lapeer, 42-7

9. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 36-0

10. Dearborn Divine Child (1-0) – defeated Benton Harbor, 42-12

11. West Bloomfield (0-1) – lost to Walled Lake Western, 19-14

12. Lowell (1-0) – defeated Warren De La Salle, 36-6

13. Detroit East English (1-0) – defeated River Rouge, 38-29

14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (1-0) – defeated Lake Orion, 20-17

15. Macomb Dakota (1-0) – defeated Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 31-24

16. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (0-1) – lost to Macomb Dakota, 31-24

17. Davison (1-0) – defeated Southfield A&T, 56-54 (3 OT)

18. Southfield A&T (0-1) – lost to Davison, 56-54 (3 OT)

19. East Grand Rapids (1-0) – defeated Farmington Hills Harrison, 33-8

20. River Rouge (0-1) – lost to Detroit East English, 38-29

More: Dequan Finn, Detroit King roar to season-opening victory

DETROIT

1. Detroit King (1-0) – defeated Indianapolis Cathedral, 38-35

2. Detroit Cass Tech (0-1) – lost to Pickerington (Ohio) 24-21

3. Detroit East English (1-0) – defeated River Rouge, 38-29

4. Detroit Central (1-0) – defeated Detroit Loyola, 32-8

5. U-D Jesuit (0-1) – lost to Birmingham Brother Rice 26-7

6. Detroit Mumford (1-0) – defeated Harper Woods Chandler Park 36-32

7. Detroit Cody (1-0) – defeated Grosse Pointe South 22-20

8. Detroit Renaissance (1-0) – defeated Detroit Osborn, 49-8

9. Detroit Western (1-0) – defeated Hamtramck, 17-16

10. Detroit Denby (0-0) – idle

More: Saturday's prep roundup: TOs fuel East English victory over River Rouge

NORTH

1. Walled Lake Western (1-0) – defeated West Bloomfield 19-14

2. Clarkston (1-0) – defeated Lapeer, 42-7

3. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 36-0

4. West Bloomfield (0-1) – lost to Walled Lake Western 19-14

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (0-1) – lost to Macomb Dakota 31-24

6. Southfield A&T (0-1) – lost to Davison, 56-54 (3 OT)

7. Brighton (1-0) – lost to Belleville, 34-31 (OT)

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (1-0) – defeated U-D Jesuit, 26-7

9. Birmingham Groves (1-0) – defeated Novi, 42-21

T-10. Oak Park (0-1) – lost to Utica Eisenhower, 24-7

T-10. Bloomfield Hills (1-0) – defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 21-19

EAST

1. Utica Eisenhower (1-0) – defeated Oak Park, 24-7

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (1-0) – defeated Lake Orion, 20-17

3. Macomb Dakota (1-0) – defeated Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 31-24

4. Romeo (1-0) – defeated Oxford, 30-17

5. Warren Mott (1-0) – defeated Troy Athens, 42-14

6. Grosse Pointe South (0-1) – lost to Detroit Cody, 22-20

7. Warren De La Salle (0-1) – lost to Lowell, 36-6

8. Grosse Pointe North (0-0) – idle

9. Sterling Heights Stevenson (0-1) – lost to Detroit Catholic Central, 36-0

10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (1-0) – defeated L’Anse Creuse, 48-7

WEST

1. Belleville (1-0) – defeated Brighton, 34-31 (OT)

2. Dearborn Divine Child (1-0) – defeated Benton Harbor, 42-12

3. River Rouge (0-1) – lost to Detroit East English, 38-29

4. Saline (0-1) – lost to Rockford, 14-0

5. Northville (1-0) – defeated Dearborn, 44-14

6. Wyandotte (1-0) – defeated Taylor Truman, 57-6

7. Livonia Churchill (1-0) – defeated Monroe, 53-13

8. Dearborn Fordson (1-0) – defeated Plymouth, 28-14

9. Canton (0-1) – lost to Muskegon Mona Shores, 41-23

10. Trenton (1-0) – defeated Allen Park, 20-14