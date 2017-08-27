Detroit King 38, Indianapolis Cathedral 35
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34) races untouched
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34) races untouched for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as King defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 38-35 Saturday, August. 26, 2017 at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34) scores the game-winning
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34) scores the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King player Jae’veyon Morton (22) flexes his
Detroit King player Jae’veyon Morton (22) flexes his muscles in front of a tv camera after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Indianapolis Cathedral player Markese Stepp (30) tries
Indianapolis Cathedral player Markese Stepp (30) tries to dive into the endzone for a touchdown, but is short of the goal line against Detroit King in the second quarter,  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), left, breaks
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), left, breaks free and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Indianapolis Cathedral.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), left, and
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), left, and Jae’veyon Morton (22) celebrate after Finn ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), back, passes
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5), back, passes over Indianapolis Cathedral's Hugh Davis (11) in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34), top, leaps
Detroit King player Jalen Jackson (34), top, leaps over Indianapolis Cathedral defender Dylan Stewart (23) in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Indianapolis Cathedral player Daijon Collins (6), left,
Indianapolis Cathedral player Daijon Collins (6), left, rushes for yardage as he is grabbed by Detroit King defender Qaadir Ali (44) in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer gives
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer gives instructions as his team plays Indianapolis Cathedral in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Rashawn Williams (13) hauls
Detroit King wide receiver Rashawn Williams (13) hauls in a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Cathedral in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King player Jae’veyon Morton (22) races for
Detroit King player Jae’veyon Morton (22) races for a touchdown in the first quarter against Indianapolis Cathedral.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King defenseman Tyrece Woods (8), bottom, gets
Detroit King defenseman Tyrece Woods (8), bottom, gets a hand on the jersey of Indianapolis Cathedral quarterback Roman Purcell (4) as more King players move in to sack Purcell in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5) fires a touchdown
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn (5) fires a touchdown pass over Indianapolis Cathedral defender Hugh Davis (11) in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King players congratulate wide receiver Rashawn
Detroit King players congratulate wide receiver Rashawn Williams (13) after Williams caught a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Cathedral in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Indianapolis Cathedral player Max Wirth (47), left,
Indianapolis Cathedral player Max Wirth (47), left, intercepts the ball and runs for a touchdown as he is grabbed by Detroit King's Darrell Wyatt (14) in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Indianapolis Cathedral football player Emil Ekiyor
Indianapolis Cathedral football player Emil Ekiyor (72) talks with teammates during the third quarter. Ekiyor, who has committed to play at the University of Michigan, did not play in this game.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King player Maurice White (52) celebrates after
Detroit King player Maurice White (52) celebrates after he and his teammates sacked the Indianapolis Cathedral quarterback in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer watches
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer watches as his team plays Indianapolis Cathedral in the second quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – Belleville needed a remarkable comeback to avoid being one of half dozen teams from the top 10 in the state to stumble in upset losses in the opening weekend of the high school football season.

    No. 1 Cass Tech, No. 4 West Bloomfield, No. 7 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, No. 8 River Rouge, No. 9 Southfield A&T and No. 10 Oak Park all lost. No. 3 Belleville pulled out a 34-31 overtime victory over Brighton at Michigan Stadium on Thursday night.

    The Tigers have plenty of cleaning up to do before their second game, home against Redford Union on Thursday. They had 32 penalties in the opener and were in third-and-20 plays 16 times.

    Brighton led 21-16 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. After an off-sides call on Belleville on a fourth-and-2 play that gave Brighton a first down, Rudy Ramirez broke loose for a 32-yard TD and a 28-16 Bulldogs lead.

    More: David Goricki’s prep football rankings: Week 2

    How did Belleville come back?

    First, Patrick Lupro scored on a 98-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to pull within 28-22.

    Still, Belleville needed a miracle with Brighton running the clock out … and the Tigers got one when a Brighton runner fumbled on third down with 27 seconds left. Kmare Carey scooped up the ball and ran it back 57 yards for a TD to pull even.

    “I certainly wasn’t expecting a fumble, then I saw my brothers (teammates) make the tackle and I saw a chance to scoop and score, so I scooped and scored, just ran for my life,” Carey said.

    “This feels great. We know throughout the entire game we had some difficulties, but we responded as a brotherhood like we were taught. Moving forward we know we have to take better care of the ball and play with more poise.”

    Belleville missed its final two PAT attempts, with the second one getting blocked to force overtime.

    In OT, Brighton limited Brighton to a field goal before Deon Selma took advantage of a block by four-star junior tackle Devontae Dobbs to score on a 10-yard TD run for the winner.

    “It was all about staying in the game, listening to coaches and playing together with passion and purpose,” said Dobbs, who has 36 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State. “You have to have a short memory (about the mistakes) and continue to play. All you can do is play hard for the next play.”

    Fourteen-year-old freshman Damon Payne, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound offensive lineman, made his debut for Belleville after getting an offer from Georgia earlier this year.

    “It was crazy,” said Payne of the wild win at the Big House. “People can’t imagine the feeling of getting the chance to do this with your brothers. It was amazing. I loved it.”

    Wild finish

    There was another wild finish at Wayne State, with Southfield A&T failing to protect a 26-12 fourth-quarter lead, and Davison eventually prevailed 56-54 in triple overtime.

    Davison senior Tariq Reid, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season, ran for 132 yards and four TDs, scoring on the winning two-point conversion.

    Central Michigan-bound running back Eric McArn showed he has recovered from his 2016 knee injury, rushing for 176 yards and four TDs for A&T.

    Great start

    Mark Tocco had a memorable debut as Macomb Dakota’s junior quarterback at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, connecting on 9-of-12 passes for 117 yards and three TDs while rushing for 112 yards and a TD in a 31-24 upset win over the three-time defending Division 3 state champion Eaglets.

    “I was a little nervous at the beginning, but right after that first play when we got 30 yards out of that trick play I felt pretty confident with everything we were doing,” said Tocco, the son of Dakota defensive backs coach Paul Tocco, who is also the head basketball coach at Dakota. “We had Nick Audia line up at tackle, so he was eligible, so we threw a screen pass to him on the first play of the game and it worked out really well.”

    Tocco has taken over for Brett Droski, who graduated.

    “Before the season everybody wasn’t ranking us high or giving us a chance and that motivated us,” Mark Tocco said.

    Dakota, which enters The Detroit News’ Super 20 poll at No. 15, will play at defending MAC Red champion and No. 7 Utica Eisenhower Friday.

    Paul Tocco was obviously proud of watching his son play and be successful while also concentrating on his own job with Dakota’s defense.

    “It was an exciting night,” Tocco said. “I’ve been a coach in the program for a long time (since 1998) and he’s grown up around it. There’s no doubt he was prepared for his first varsity start and he did a great job and made some big plays. It definitely was a proud moment for me. It was difficult to separate Dad from Coach, harder than I thought, but we got through it so now I know what it’s like.

    “He started as the water boy, then moved up to the ball boy, then just been around, watched the older guys do it the last 10 years and I think that’s why he’s got such a good demeanor. He doesn’t get too high or too low, just does what the coaches ask.”

    Coaching debuts

    Former longtime defensive coordinator Dan Anderson made his head coaching debut at Detroit Catholic Central, watching the Shamrocks dominate Sterling Heights Stevenson, 36-0.

    Anderson, an assistant at CC for 18 years, including the last 10 as defensive coordinator, replaced the legendary Tom Mach, who guided the Shamrocks to a record 17 state final appearances, earning 10 titles.

    Anderson helped CC to a 13-0 record last year before a loss to Cass Tech in the Division 1 title game.

    While Anderson got the job done at CC, Adam Korzeniewski had an impressive 26-7 victory over U-D Jesuit and its standout running back Elijah Collins in his head coaching debut at Birmingham Brother Rice.

    Korzeniewski was a longtime defensive coordinator at Brother Rice under the state’s all-time winningest coach Al Fracassa (430), last working on the staff in 2013 when the Warriors won their third straight Division 2 state championship.

    Korzeniewski, who replaced Dave Sofran as head coach, will have a big Week 2 challenge when Rice plays host Friday night to Indiana state power Mishawaka Penn.

    Birmingham Brother Rice 26, U-D Jesuit 7
    Birmingham Brother Rice's Jack Moran runs the ball
    Birmingham Brother Rice's Jack Moran runs the ball upfield in the first quarter of the game against U-D Jesuit at Berkley High School, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. Brother Rice won the game, 26-7.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice's Reese Trahey celebrates their first
    Brother Rice's Reese Trahey celebrates their first touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice's Mac Menard runs the ball past UD Jesuit's
    Brother Rice's Mac Menard runs the ball past UD Jesuit's defense in the first quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Adam Korzeniewski, Brother Rice Coach, looks on as
    Adam Korzeniewski, Brother Rice Coach, looks on as his team takes the lead in the first half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice students cheer on their school from the stands.
    Brother Rice students cheer on their school from the stands.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Mariano Valenti, Brother Rice quarterback, runs the
    Mariano Valenti, Brother Rice quarterback, runs the ball toward the end goal in the first half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Det, Virginia Lozano / Special to Det
    Oscar Olenjiczak, U-D Jesuit coach, looks out in concern
    Oscar Olenjiczak, U-D Jesuit coach, looks out in concern as his team falls behind Brother Rice in the first half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Jonathan Douglas of Brother Rice prays on the sideline at halftime.
    Jonathan Douglas of Brother Rice prays on the sideline at halftime.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit gets ready to play the ball in the second half.
    UD Jesuit gets ready to play the ball in the second half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice coach Adam Korzeniewski speaks with this players during a timeout.
    Brother Rice coach Adam Korzeniewski speaks with this players during a timeout.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice celebrates their second touchdown scored by Jack Moran.
    Brother Rice celebrates their second touchdown scored by Jack Moran.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit's Walter Reynolds throws the ball down the
    UD Jesuit's Walter Reynolds throws the ball down the field in the second quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit's Elijah Collins runs the ball down the field in the second quarter.
    UD Jesuit's Elijah Collins runs the ball down the field in the second quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit's Elijah Collins gets tackled by Brother
    UD Jesuit's Elijah Collins gets tackled by Brother Rice's Mac Menard in the second quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit's Carson Hinton catches a pass in the second quarter.
    UD Jesuit's Carson Hinton catches a pass in the second quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice's Matt Torey Runs the ball as he is followed
    Brother Rice's Matt Torey Runs the ball as he is followed by UD Jesuit's Nolan Kimmey in the second half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice's Mariano Valenti runs the ball upfield
    Brother Rice's Mariano Valenti runs the ball upfield toward their third touchdown in the second half.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    The referee calls the touchdown bringing Brother Rice
    The referee calls the touchdown bringing Brother Rice to their 26-7 victory over UD Jesuit in the fourth quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice celebrates their final touchdown leading
    Brother Rice celebrates their final touchdown leading to their 26-7 victory over UD Jesuit in the fourth quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice students cheer on their friends from the
    Brother Rice students cheer on their friends from the stands in the fourth quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit players watch as fellow classmates leave
    UD Jesuit players watch as fellow classmates leave the stands in the fourth quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    Brother Rice's Mariano Valenti fakes a pass and runs
    Brother Rice's Mariano Valenti fakes a pass and runs the ball in the fourth quarter.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
    UD Jesuit shakes hands with Brother Rice after Brother
    UD Jesuit shakes hands with Brother Rice after Brother Rice won their first game of the season 26-7.  Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News
      Sofran bounces back

      Sofran, who was fired as Brother Rice head coach last year after a 7-4 record, has resurfaced at rival Catholic Central as the quarterbacks coach.

      “The kids are awesome there and the coaches have been very welcoming, along with the community, so I feel right at home,” said Sofran, who is the school’s enrollment manager in the admissions office.

      Sofran has worked with quarterbacks Marco Genrich and Jake Hinshaw.

      “Marco, a junior, started for the first time and threw a couple of touchdown passes, protected the ball pretty well and didn’t take too many sacks,” said Sofran of CC’s opening win. “Coach Anderson has put together a really good system with the no-huddle. A couple times I think we caught Stevenson with personnel exchanges because we were pretty quick with getting the signals in.

      “It’s still your typical smash-mouth football with the run game, but I think it’s balanced a little with some efficient passing. I really like the system and I think it’s going to work really well.”

      Top performer

      Dequan Finn, QB, Detroit King: Finn ran for 170 yards and three TDs and completed 10-of-19 passes for 150 yards and two TDs in a thrilling 38-35 victory over Indianapolis Cathedral at Wayne State on Saturday night.

      By the numbers

      113 – Saline was blanked by Rockford 14-0 at Michigan Stadium, marking the first time in 113 games the Hornets had been shut out.

      110 – Total points scored in Davison’s 56-54 triple-overtime victory over Southfield A&T at Wayne State.

      32 – Penalties called on Belleville in its 34-31 overtime win over Brighton.

      5 – Second-half turnovers forced by Detroit Central in its 32-8 rout of Detroit Loyola.

