Midway through the second half, Plymouth striker Justin Wojick got behind the Grand Blanc defense and was fouled in the box. Senior center midfielder Nick Yoshi converted the penalty kick to put his team up 2-0 in a game it would go on to win, 3-0, Tuesday in boys soccer action.

“This game was not what a 3-0 game sounds like,” Plymouth coach Jeff Neschich said. “Both teams actually put forth a very strong defensive effort. We had a little better flow and possession, and it wore them down.”

Play was tight in the first half but loosened in the second, leading to more Plymouth chances. Its defense connected well with its midfield to control two-thirds of the field.

Neschich urged his team to keep the ball on the ground at halftime and rely on pure possession for offensive chances.

“We’re on lockdown on the defensive end. I think getting more creative in attack is what we can improve on,” Neschich said.

Wojick and senior winger Brent Brownrigg scored the other two goals for Plymouth.

Plymouth outshot Grand Blanc 9-3 and had a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.

Rain in the area didn’t affect the game much. Conditions were slightly sloppy early but had dried out by the time the game was over.

Plymouth hosts Hartland on Thursday at 7 p.m. while Plymouth travels to Livonia Stevenson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

More soccer

Tuesday’s scores

Birmingham Seaholm 3, Bloomfield Hills 2

Canton 2, Brighton 1

Chelsea 2, Adrian 1

Detroit Country Day 2, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 1

Lakeland 2, Milford 0

Macomb Dakota 4, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 0

Plymouth 3, Grand Blanc 0

Salem 1, Livonia Franklin 0

U-D Jesuit 1, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 0

Walled Lake Central 2, Walled Lake Northern 2

West Bloomfield 1, Oxford 1

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer

