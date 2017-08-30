LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.

Livonia Churchill at Northville

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville

Robinson: Northville

Yuhas: Churchill

Plymouth at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Walled Lake Western at Milford

Goricki: Western (Best bet)

Beard: Western (Best bet)

Robinson: Western (Best bet)

Yuhas: Western (Best bet)

David Goricki’s prep football rankings: Week 2

Grosse Pointe North at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

Goricki: North

Beard: North

Robinson: North

Yuhas: North

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Groves

Robinson: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

Romeo at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Romeo

Robinson: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan

Goricki: SMCC

Beard: SMCC

Robinson: SMCC

Yuhas: Milan

Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Eisenhower

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

Bloomfield Hills at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Southfield A&T at Clarkston

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Clarkston

Robinson: Clarkston

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Chicago (Ill.) Simeon at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Detroit King at Toledo Central Catholic

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: King

Yuhas: King

Detroit Mumford at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Robinson: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Brother Rice

Beard: Brother Rice

Robinson: Brother Rice

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Toledo Whitmer at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit C.C.

Beard: Detroit C.C.

Robinson: Detroit C.C.

Yuhas: Detroit C.C.

RECORDS

Goricki: 5-10 last week, 1-0 best bets

Beard: 9-6 last week, 1-0 best bets

Robinson: 8-7 last week, 1-0 best bets

Yuhas: 6-9 last week, 1-0 best bets

