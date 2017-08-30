David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Livonia Churchill at Northville
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville
Robinson: Northville
Yuhas: Churchill
Plymouth at Canton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Robinson: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Walled Lake Western at Milford
Goricki: Western (Best bet)
Beard: Western (Best bet)
Robinson: Western (Best bet)
Yuhas: Western (Best bet)
Grosse Pointe North at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse
Goricki: North
Beard: North
Robinson: North
Yuhas: North
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Groves
Robinson: Groves
Yuhas: Groves
Romeo at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Romeo
Robinson: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan
Goricki: SMCC
Beard: SMCC
Robinson: SMCC
Yuhas: Milan
Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Eisenhower
Beard: Dakota
Robinson: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
Bloomfield Hills at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Southfield A&T at Clarkston
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Clarkston
Robinson: Clarkston
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Chicago (Ill.) Simeon at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Robinson: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Detroit King at Toledo Central Catholic
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Robinson: King
Yuhas: King
Detroit Mumford at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Robinson: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Brother Rice
Beard: Brother Rice
Robinson: Brother Rice
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Toledo Whitmer at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit C.C.
Beard: Detroit C.C.
Robinson: Detroit C.C.
Yuhas: Detroit C.C.
RECORDS
Goricki: 5-10 last week, 1-0 best bets
Beard: 9-6 last week, 1-0 best bets
Robinson: 8-7 last week, 1-0 best bets
Yuhas: 6-9 last week, 1-0 best bets
