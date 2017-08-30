Fifteen minutes into the second half an inswinging corner kick found the head of Ann Arbor Skyline junior forward Jack Bakker, who buried it into the back of the net for the lone score in a 1-0 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Pioneer played a counter-attacking style throughout the game and had Skyline (2-0-2, 1-0 SEC Red) on its heels, especially in the first half.

“We had a really interesting first half,” Skyline coach Chris Morgan said. “We did not handle their pressure well. Quite honestly, we looked nervous. I think any time you play in a rivalry game that can’t happen.”

Skyline settled down in the second half, playing much simpler.

“They played a highly aggressive game and I think it wore them down. They’re a difficult team to play,” Morgan said.

The Pioneer forwards were working hard all game, but in the second half Skyline took better care of the ball, nullifying the Pionner attack.

Still, with only minutes remaining, Skyline goalie Kyri Wixom had to make a difficult, instinctual save to preserve the clean sheet.

Skyline next plays Saline on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home, and Pioneer hosts Temperance Bedford on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Football

U-D Jesuit 44, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6: Elijah Collins and Walter Reynolds each scored two touchdowns for Jesuit (1-1). Pioneer is 0-2.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Ann Arbor Skyline 1, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Roseville 4, Center Line 1

Royal Oak Shrine 3, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 4, St. Clair 0

Utica Ford 4, Sterling Heights Stevenson 1

Football

Okemos 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 8

U-D Jesuit 44, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6

Williamston 34, Ann Arbor Huron 7

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.

Twitter: @EricCoughlin1