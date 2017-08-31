Buy Photo Northville's Novan Fernandez, left, tackles Livonia Churchill quarterback Drew Alsobrooks during the second quarter on Thursday. Churchill won, 34-14. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Check out scores from Thursday's Week 2 high school football games throughout the Metro Detroit area.

Catholic League

Riverview Gab. Richard 47, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 6

Detroit PSL

Detroit Renaissance 22, Detroit Western Int’l 16

Downriver

Allen Park 51, Taylor Kennedy 0

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Trenton 14

Lincoln Park 40, Southgate Anderson 35

Melvindale 56, Taylor Truman 37

Wyandotte Roosevelt 37, Woodhaven 7

KLAA

Brighton 49, Hartland 21

Livonia Churchill 34, Northville 14

Livonia Franklin 34, Wayne Memorial 6

Livonia Stevenson 44, Novi 21

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Central at South Lyon East

Walled Lake Western 44, Milford 8

Waterford Kettering 35, South Lyon 17

White Lake Lakeland 29, Waterford Mott 27

Macomb Area

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Center Line 20

Grosse Pointe North 42, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 7

M.H. Madison 44, St Clair Shores South Lake 24

Marine City 49, Port Huron Northern 42

Marysville 35, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 14

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 28, Fraser 6

Roseville 19, Port Huron 14

Grosse Pointe South 16, Utica 14

St Clair Shores Lakeview 23, East Detroit 20

Utica Ford 20, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16

Warren Cousino 31, Sterling Heights 6

Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14

Warren Woods Tower 35, St Clair 13

OAA

Birmingham Groves 14, R.H. Stoney Creek 3

Birmingham Seaholm 49, Berkley 6

Farmington Hills Harrison 30, Troy 3

Ferndale 37, Farmington 7

Hazel Park 24, Auburn Hills Avondale 21

Oak Park 48, Rochester 0

Rochester Adams 39, Lake Orion 8

Royal Oak 38, North Farmington 6

Western Wayne

Belleville 55, Redford Union 6

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, D.H. Annapolis 0

Dearborn Fordson 41, Romulus 6

Garden City 28, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14

Other

Adrian Lenawee 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)

Allen Park Cabrini 56, Southfield Christian 6

B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Detroit University Prep 0

Clarkston Everest 36, Lutheran Westland 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Romeo 14

Dearborn Divine Child 20, East Lansing 17

Detroit Country Day 41, Detroit Collegiate 0

Detroit Delta Prep 33, Royal Oak Shrine 7

Detroit Loyola at Grand Rapids CC

Detroit Universal at Romulus Summit

Grand Blanc 26, Westland John Glenn 21

Hamtramck 60, Pontiac 6

Ida 34, New Haven 0

M.H. Lamphere 33, Warren Lincoln 13

Mount Clemens 12, Detroit Douglass 6 (OT)

Pontiac Notre Dame 44, Detroit Public Safety 0

R.H. Lutheran Northwest 28, G.P. Woods Liggett 8

Walled Lake Northern 7, Southfield Bradford 6

Warren De La Salle 31, Grandville 0

Waterford Lakes 35, S.H. Parkway Christian 6

Friday's games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Catholic League

Macomb Lutheran North at M.H. Bishop Foley

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central at Detroit Southeastern, 4

Detroit CMA at Detroit Pershing, 4

Huron League

Flat Rock at Riverview

Grosse Ile at Carleton Airport

Monroe SMCC at Milan

New Boston Huron at Monroe Jefferson

KLAA

Plymouth at Canton

Macomb Area

Clawson at Warren Fitzgerald

Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower

OAA

Bloomfield Hills at West Bloomfield

Oxford at Troy Athens

Southfield A&T at Clarkston

Western Wayne

Dearborn at Redford Thurston

Livonia Clarenceville at D.H. Crestwood

Other

Chicago Simeon (IL) at Detroit Cass Tech

Detroit Denby 20, Harper Woods Chandler Park 8

Detroit King at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)

Det. Leadership Academy at Det. University Prep M&S, 4

Detroit Mumford at Saline

Detroit Old Redford at Detroit Osborn

Detroit Voyageur at Harper Woods

East Kentwood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 6

Melvindale ABT at Detroit Henry Ford

Mishawaka Penn (IN) at Birmingham Brother Rice

Toledo Whitmer (OH) at Detroit Catholic Central

Saturday’s games

Detroit Edison PSA at Waren Mich. Collegiate

East Cleveland-Shaw at Detroit East English, 2

River Rouge at Detroit Cody, 1