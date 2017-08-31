Check out scores from Thursday's Week 2 high school football games throughout the Metro Detroit area.
Catholic League
Riverview Gab. Richard 47, M.C. Cardinal Mooney 6
Detroit PSL
Detroit Renaissance 22, Detroit Western Int’l 16
Downriver
Allen Park 51, Taylor Kennedy 0
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Trenton 14
Lincoln Park 40, Southgate Anderson 35
Melvindale 56, Taylor Truman 37
Wyandotte Roosevelt 37, Woodhaven 7
KLAA
Brighton 49, Hartland 21
Livonia Churchill 34, Northville 14
Livonia Franklin 34, Wayne Memorial 6
Livonia Stevenson 44, Novi 21
Lakes Valley
Walled Lake Central at South Lyon East
Walled Lake Western 44, Milford 8
Waterford Kettering 35, South Lyon 17
White Lake Lakeland 29, Waterford Mott 27
Macomb Area
Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Center Line 20
Grosse Pointe North 42, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 7
M.H. Madison 44, St Clair Shores South Lake 24
Marine City 49, Port Huron Northern 42
Marysville 35, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 14
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 28, Fraser 6
Roseville 19, Port Huron 14
Grosse Pointe South 16, Utica 14
St Clair Shores Lakeview 23, East Detroit 20
Utica Ford 20, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16
Warren Cousino 31, Sterling Heights 6
Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14
Warren Woods Tower 35, St Clair 13
OAA
Birmingham Groves 14, R.H. Stoney Creek 3
Birmingham Seaholm 49, Berkley 6
Farmington Hills Harrison 30, Troy 3
Ferndale 37, Farmington 7
Hazel Park 24, Auburn Hills Avondale 21
Oak Park 48, Rochester 0
Rochester Adams 39, Lake Orion 8
Royal Oak 38, North Farmington 6
Western Wayne
Belleville 55, Redford Union 6
Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, D.H. Annapolis 0
Dearborn Fordson 41, Romulus 6
Garden City 28, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14
Other
Adrian Lenawee 1, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0 (Forfeit)
Allen Park Cabrini 56, Southfield Christian 6
B.H. Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Detroit University Prep 0
Clarkston Everest 36, Lutheran Westland 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Romeo 14
Dearborn Divine Child 20, East Lansing 17
Detroit Country Day 41, Detroit Collegiate 0
Detroit Delta Prep 33, Royal Oak Shrine 7
Detroit Loyola at Grand Rapids CC
Detroit Universal at Romulus Summit
Grand Blanc 26, Westland John Glenn 21
Hamtramck 60, Pontiac 6
Ida 34, New Haven 0
M.H. Lamphere 33, Warren Lincoln 13
Mount Clemens 12, Detroit Douglass 6 (OT)
Pontiac Notre Dame 44, Detroit Public Safety 0
R.H. Lutheran Northwest 28, G.P. Woods Liggett 8
Walled Lake Northern 7, Southfield Bradford 6
Warren De La Salle 31, Grandville 0
Waterford Lakes 35, S.H. Parkway Christian 6
Friday's games
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Catholic League
Macomb Lutheran North at M.H. Bishop Foley
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central at Detroit Southeastern, 4
Detroit CMA at Detroit Pershing, 4
Huron League
Flat Rock at Riverview
Grosse Ile at Carleton Airport
Monroe SMCC at Milan
New Boston Huron at Monroe Jefferson
KLAA
Plymouth at Canton
Macomb Area
Clawson at Warren Fitzgerald
Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower
OAA
Bloomfield Hills at West Bloomfield
Oxford at Troy Athens
Southfield A&T at Clarkston
Western Wayne
Dearborn at Redford Thurston
Livonia Clarenceville at D.H. Crestwood
Other
Chicago Simeon (IL) at Detroit Cass Tech
Detroit Denby 20, Harper Woods Chandler Park 8
Detroit King at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)
Det. Leadership Academy at Det. University Prep M&S, 4
Detroit Mumford at Saline
Detroit Old Redford at Detroit Osborn
Detroit Voyageur at Harper Woods
East Kentwood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 6
Melvindale ABT at Detroit Henry Ford
Mishawaka Penn (IN) at Birmingham Brother Rice
Toledo Whitmer (OH) at Detroit Catholic Central
Saturday’s games
Detroit Edison PSA at Waren Mich. Collegiate
East Cleveland-Shaw at Detroit East English, 2
River Rouge at Detroit Cody, 1
