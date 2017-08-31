Buy Photo Livonia Churchill quarterback Drew Alsobrooks celebrates his touchdown with Joel Forgacs (88) in the opening quarter of Thursday night’s game against host Northville. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Northville — Livonia Churchill played like a top-10 state power in the opening half Thursday night, scoring on its first three possessions and going on to earn a 34-14 rout of Northville in a Kensingtion Lakes Activities Association Gold Division game.

Churchill junior quarterback Drew Alsobrooks was outstanding, especially in the first quarter, showing his ability as a dual-threat left-handed quarterback.

Alsobrook threw for 180 yards on 10-of-15 passing and ran for 92 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns.

“We played a great first half and kind of gritted it out in the second half,” Churchill coach Bill DeFillippo said.

Alsobrooks found Martell Dooley for a 10-yard gain on Churchill’s first play from scrimmage, then beat Northville at its own game when his third down option pitch to Darrell Mason went for a 24-yard gain. Mason’s run was followed by a 29-yard scamper by Tyreese Williams to Northville’s 1-yard line set up Michael Parrish’s touchdown run.

Then, Alsobrooks connected on three of four passes on the next drive for 52 yards to set up his own 2-yard rushing score for a 14-0 cushion.

Alsobrooks had more left in the tank in the opening quarter, bursting up the middle on a quarterback keeper for a 49-yard touchdown run to open up a 21-0 lead with 1:13 left.

“It felt great. I had a huge hole,” Alsobrooks said. “My right guard and right tackle and fullback did a great job of blocking and I was able to make space and make a play.”

It was total dominance by Churchill (2-0, 1-0), stuffing Northville’s option attack while quarterback Jonathan Michalak failed to convert on his third down passes.

Churchill outgained Northville (1-1, 0-1) by a 192-21 margin during the 21-0 spurt, getting off just four more plays (16-12) with Alsobrooks accounting for 123 (72 passing, 51 yards).

Northville had a chance to get on the board early in the second, advancing to Churchill’s 28 before Alregio Sanders sacked Michalak, forcing a fumble with Churchill’s Immanuel Ruttenburg pouncing on the loose ball.

Churchill didn’t score, but it did after Jake Moody’s 55-yard field goal was wide right midway through the second.

Alsobrooks then connected on all three of his passes for 58 yards, including a 25-yard toss to Avery Grenier in the left flat on a third-and-2 to set up a first-and-goal at the 10. Grenier cashed in with a 6-yard touchdown run to open up a 28-0 lead with 3:50 left in a half where Churchill held a 297-96 edge in yards.

Moody misfired on a 55-yard field goal after making a 57-yarder in the season-opening 44-14 victory over Dearborn, but he did get off a 59-yard punt in the third quarter.

Northville got on the board on Abe Khoury’s 7-yard run with 1:48 left in the third to cut the deficit to 28-7.

And Northville had the chance to get closer after stopping Churchill and getting the ball back at its own 49, but fumbled and Churchill’s Joel Forgacs recovered at the Northville 46 early in the fourth.

Alsobrooks made sure Churchill would take advantage of the turnover, breaking loose for 18 yards to the 28 on a third-and-10 play, then scoring on an 8-yard run for a 34-7 lead with 8:29 remaining.

“We played so well today and I’m so proud of my team,” Alsobrooks said.

Northville closed out the scoring with Michalak’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Ben Schmidt with 3:42 left.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Detroit University Prep 0: Trevor McConnell was 13-for-21 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Aaron Wiggins had 195 all-purpose yards and a touchdown and Jack Fairman finished with 11 tackles and a sack for Cranbrook-Kingswood (2-0). University Prep is 1-1.

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Center Line 20: Deonte Higgins had seven carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 22-yard touchdown reception. Karde Johnson had a 75-yard punt return for a score for Clintondale (2-0, 1-0 MAC Bronze). Center Line is 1-1, 0-1.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0: Will Marano had 278 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns and Jonte Dorsey had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Edsel Ford (2-0). Annapolis is 0-2.

Detroit Delta Prep 33, Royal Oak Shrine 7: Malik Rocks had 227 all-purpose yards with three total touchdowns, including a 69-yard pick-six, Robert Beatty III was 12-for-18 passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns and Damion Robinson had seven tackles and three sacks for Prep (1-1). Shrine is 1-1.

Detroit Denby 20, Harper Woods Chandler Park 8: Armani White finished with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jermaine Trammell and Gregory Virger combined for five sacks and Cameron Waddell had 68 all-purpose yards and a rushing score for Denby (1-0). Chandler Park is 0-2.

Detroit Renaissance 22, Detroit Western International 16: Deandre Carter-Jones had two rushing touchdowns of seven and 22 yards and Christopher Robinson had a 41-yard touchdown catch for Renaissance (2-0). Christopher Lundy had an 8-yard touchdown reception and Derrick Corbin added a touchdown catch from 15 yards out for Western (1-1).

