Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb Dakota 16
Utica Eisenhower defensive back Ben Mets (39), left,
Utica Eisenhower defensive back Ben Mets (39), left, intercepts a pass against Macomb Dakota in the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Swinehart Field in Utica, Mich. Eisenhower defeated Dakota 42-16.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7), left,
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7), left, scrambles for yardage as he is chased by Macomb Dakota defensive back Alex Chang (1) in the fourth quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota quarterback Mark Tocco (2) passes against
Macomb Dakota quarterback Mark Tocco (2) passes against Utica Eisenhower in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32)
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32) breaks free and runs for a touchdown against Macomb Dakota in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) scrambles
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) scrambles for yardage against Macomb Dakota in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Brandon Michalak (6) hauls
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Brandon Michalak (6) hauls in a pass and runs for a touchdown against Uitca Eisenhower in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower High School football coach Chris Smith,
Utica Eisenhower High School football coach Chris Smith, middle, listens to wide receiver Henry Janeway (88), left, during a break in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32)
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32) hauls in a pass and runs untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against Macomb Dakota in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) scrambles
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) scrambles for yardage against Macomb Dakota in the third quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower DB/WR Jack Morris (11) walks into
Utica Eisenhower DB/WR Jack Morris (11) walks into the end zone untouched for a touchdown against Macomb Dakota.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Ronye Walker (5) breaks
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Ronye Walker (5) breaks free and runs for a touchdown against Utica Eisenhower in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Swinehart Field in Utica.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Ronye Walker (5), right,
Macomb Dakota wide receiver Ronye Walker (5), right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Mark Tocco (2) against Utica Eisenhower in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) options
Utica Eisenhower quarterback Max Wittwer (7) options the ball to a running back.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32)
Utica Eisenhower football player Caleb Oyster (32) runs for yardage against Macomb Dakota.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The Utica Eisenhower Marching Band performs a pregame
The Utica Eisenhower Marching Band performs a pregame show.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota football head coach Greg Baur, front,
Macomb Dakota football head coach Greg Baur, front, prepares his team before its game against Utica Eisenhower.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower wide receiver Henry Janeway (88) leads
Utica Eisenhower wide receiver Henry Janeway (88) leads his team onto the field before their game against Macomb Dakota.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower students wear leis and sing the national
Utica Eisenhower students wear leis and sing the national anthem before a game against Macomb Dakota.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Utica Eisenhower High School football coach Chris Smith
Utica Eisenhower High School football coach Chris Smith watches his team prepare before a game against Macomb Dakota.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Macomb Dakota running back Dustin Solomon (30) successfully
Macomb Dakota running back Dustin Solomon (30) successfully throws a flea flicker pass against Utica Eisenhower in the first quarter.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Check out Friday's high school football scores from Week 2 action throughout the Metro Detroit area. For Thursday's results, click here.

    Catholic League

    Macomb Lutheran North 45, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7

    Detroit PSL

    Detroit Central 52, Detroit Southeastern 0

    Detroit Pershing 18, Detroit CMA 16

    Huron League

    Carleton Airport 14, Grosse Ile 8

    Flat Rock 22, Riverview 14

    Milan 41, Monroe SMCC 18

    New Boston Huron 44, Monroe Jefferson 13

    KLAA

    Canton 47, Plymouth 14

    MAC

    Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb Dakota 16

    Warren Fitzgerald 56, Clawson 14

    OAA

    Bloomfield Hills 28, West Bloomfield 24

    Clarkston 17, Southfield A&T 7

    Western Wayne

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32, Livonia Clarenceville 6

    Redford Thurston 28, Dearborn 20

    Other

    Detroit Cass Tech 17, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon 12

    Detroit Old Redford 18, Detroit Osborn 15

    Detroit University Prep Science & Math 12, Detroit Leadership Academy 6 (OT)

    Detroit Voyageur 24, Harper Woods 20

    East Kentwood 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 0

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe 28, Ecorse 27

    Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 0

    Saline 33, Detroit Mumford 0

    Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic 21, Detroit King 13

    Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer 14, Detroit Catholic Central 7

    Saturday’s games

    Detroit Edison PSA at Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7 p.m.

    East Cleveland-Shaw at Detroit East English, 2 p.m.

    River Rouge at Detroit Cody, 1 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE