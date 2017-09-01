Check out Friday's high school football scores from Week 2 action throughout the Metro Detroit area. For Thursday's results, click here.
Catholic League
Macomb Lutheran North 45, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 52, Detroit Southeastern 0
Detroit Pershing 18, Detroit CMA 16
Huron League
Carleton Airport 14, Grosse Ile 8
Flat Rock 22, Riverview 14
Milan 41, Monroe SMCC 18
New Boston Huron 44, Monroe Jefferson 13
KLAA
Canton 47, Plymouth 14
MAC
Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb Dakota 16
Warren Fitzgerald 56, Clawson 14
OAA
Bloomfield Hills 28, West Bloomfield 24
Clarkston 17, Southfield A&T 7
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32, Livonia Clarenceville 6
Redford Thurston 28, Dearborn 20
Other
Detroit Cass Tech 17, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon 12
Detroit Old Redford 18, Detroit Osborn 15
Detroit University Prep Science & Math 12, Detroit Leadership Academy 6 (OT)
Detroit Voyageur 24, Harper Woods 20
East Kentwood 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 0
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 28, Ecorse 27
Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 0
Saline 33, Detroit Mumford 0
Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic 21, Detroit King 13
Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer 14, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Saturday’s games
Detroit Edison PSA at Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7 p.m.
East Cleveland-Shaw at Detroit East English, 2 p.m.
River Rouge at Detroit Cody, 1 p.m.
