Macomb Dakota receiver Ronye Walker breaks free for a touchdown against Utica Eisenhower during Friday's MAC Red Division game. Eisenhower won, 42-16. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Check out Friday's high school football scores from Week 2 action throughout the Metro Detroit area. For Thursday's results, click here.

Catholic League

Macomb Lutheran North 45, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 7

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 52, Detroit Southeastern 0

Detroit Pershing 18, Detroit CMA 16

Huron League

Carleton Airport 14, Grosse Ile 8

Flat Rock 22, Riverview 14

Milan 41, Monroe SMCC 18

New Boston Huron 44, Monroe Jefferson 13

KLAA

Canton 47, Plymouth 14

MAC

Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb Dakota 16

Warren Fitzgerald 56, Clawson 14

OAA

Bloomfield Hills 28, West Bloomfield 24

Clarkston 17, Southfield A&T 7

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Redford Thurston 28, Dearborn 20

Other

Detroit Cass Tech 17, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon 12

Detroit Old Redford 18, Detroit Osborn 15

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 12, Detroit Leadership Academy 6 (OT)

Detroit Voyageur 24, Harper Woods 20

East Kentwood 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 0

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 28, Ecorse 27

Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 0

Saline 33, Detroit Mumford 0

Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic 21, Detroit King 13

Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer 14, Detroit Catholic Central 7

Saturday’s games

Detroit Edison PSA at Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7 p.m.

East Cleveland-Shaw at Detroit East English, 2 p.m.

River Rouge at Detroit Cody, 1 p.m.